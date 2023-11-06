Submissions Now Open for 2nd Annual Pipeline Arts Festival For New Musical Theatre

Pipeline will accept submissions through December 31, 2023.
The Pipeline Arts Foundation has announced the opening for submissions of new Musical Theatre work.
New this year:
“We learned so much about what creators need and want in our first year; we're excited to be able to tailor our financial awards to what best supports the winning works,” said Carin Wagner of Pipeline.
Pipeline will accept submissions through December 31, 2023 or when 250 qualified entries are received (whichever comes first).
Applications open on November 6, 2023 at https://pipelinearts.org. There is no fee to apply. For more information about the awards, please visit pipelinearts.org.
With dwindling options for original musical theatre works to get to the stage, the Pipeline Arts Foundation was created to move musical theatre forward. Pipeline is a not-for-profit organization focused on providing support and showcasing innovative work by emerging and mid-career theatre makers.
