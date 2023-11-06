Submissions Now Open for 2nd Annual Pipeline Arts Festival For New Musical Theatre

Pipeline will accept submissions through December 31, 2023.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

The Pipeline Arts Foundation has announced the opening for submissions of new Musical Theatre work.

New this year:

  • Accepting twice as many submissions, 250 maximum.
  • Twice the prizes. At least $80,000 in prizes, double last year's amount.
  • Prizes will range from $10,000 – 50,000 each.

“We learned so much about what creators need and want in our first year; we're excited to be able to tailor our financial awards to what best supports the winning works,” said Carin Wagner of Pipeline.

Pipeline will accept submissions through December 31, 2023 or when 250 qualified entries are received (whichever comes first).

Applications open on November 6, 2023 at https://pipelinearts.org. There is no fee to apply. For more information about the awards, please visit pipelinearts.org.

About the Pipeline Arts Foundation:

With dwindling options for original musical theatre works to get to the stage, the Pipeline Arts Foundation was created to move musical theatre forward. Pipeline is a not-for-profit organization focused on providing support and showcasing innovative work by emerging and mid-career theatre makers.



