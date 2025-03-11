Streb Extreme Action Debuts New Show DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME And More This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring, STREB EXTREME ACTION returns to its home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with a rousing production of DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME, running from March 21 through April 13, 2025. Co-artistic directors Elizabeth Streb and Cassandre Joseph invite audiences to experience this high-octane production, now even more daring than before.

Building on the stunning physicality of the fall performances, DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME will present the action- packed MAVERICK SURF, a piece that has seen continued evolution thanks to Elizabeth's push to take the Action Heroes to new velocities. The result is a more dynamic, more intense performance, as the Action Heroes take on gravity-defying feats with breathtaking precision. The piece now hits even harder, as the performers are challenged to handle the ever-increasing intensity of a 100-foot wave simulation that turns motion and gravity into their greatest adversaries.

In addition to MAVERICK SURF, audiences will witness the debut of AIR SPLINTER, a pulse pounding new work that explores one of STREB's signature techniques: Falling. In this piece, the Action Heroes leap from a towering truss, their movements cascading in surprising, rhythmic bursts. They leap and land in unpredictable succession.

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME also features the return of some of STREB's favorite Action Events, where bodies and physics collide in exhilarating, high-impact feats - from the split-second ducking and dodging of CHAOS MASS to the precarious balance of MUSIC BOX, the precise geometry of REBAR SOLO, and the relentless momentum of SLAM. Each piece pushes the limits of physicality, precision, and force. And with new Action Heroes joining the performance, each show brings a dynamic, renewed energy to STREB's daring physical language.

From gravity-defying dives to explosive feats of strength and agility, DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME showcases the extreme physicality,

March 21 - April 13, 2025

Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5pm, Sundays at 3pm

STREB Lab for Action Mechanics: 51 N. 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Tickets start at $25 and are available at https://streb.org/homeseason/.

For information on group sales please contact Mary Schindler, Mary@streb.org.

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME is presented with visionary support from the A. Woodner Foundation and Hudson Scenic Studios.

About STREB EXTREME ACTION

For forty years, STREB has performed in theaters large and small, served as artists-in-residence at the world's top art museums, and taken its work into the streets and sports stadiums. The company's extensive international touring calendar has included presentations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Théâtre du Châtelet, the Musée D'Orsay, Greece's Summer Nostos Festival, Théâtre de la Ville, Lincoln Center Festival, the Park Avenue Armory, the Fall for Dance Festival, Wolf Trap Foundation, the Walker Art Center, Los Angeles MOCA, the Wexner Center, Spoleto USA, the River-to-River Festival, the Brisbane and Melbourne Festivals and in Chile, Singapore and Taiwan.

The company has received commissions to perform publicly at the 2012 London Olympic Festival, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the Whitney Museum of American Arts groundbreaking, the Pan Am Games Arts Festival in Toronto, and the 2004 Cirque du Soleil 20th anniversary celebration performed in front of 250,000 people on the streets of Montreal. The company has also taken their signature extreme action to iconic locations including Grand Central Station, Coney Island's fairground, the Brooklyn Bridge Anchorage, Madison Square Garden, the mall outside the Smithsonian Institution and more.

