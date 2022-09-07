Sanctuary to Present Groove Temple, RAIANE. And BACHTROY This Month

Sanctuary will present Groove Temple, RAIANE. and BACHTROY, a one night only performance with two Electronic Music producers and a pop singer/songwriter. The event will take place at 9:00 PM EST on September 16th, 2022.

These three new artists will come together for the first time to create a sacred evening of joy, intimacy and revolution. From Groove Temple's upbeat existential tunes, to RAIANE.'s truth filled piercing vocals, and a finale with BACHTROY's spiritual and transcendental beats, the night will overflow with art, love and surprises, including RAIANE. and BACHTROY dropping their newest song for the attendants before its official release in October.

Groove Temple

Few people can say they know what they wanted to do with their life at the age of 3. However, Andrew Miller, the man behind Groove Temple, is definitely an exception. From a very early age, he would begin to teach himself songs on the piano, ranging from a wide variety of classic songs from the 60s, 70s, and 80s that his parents would play him in the car. At age 11, Andrew discovered electronic music. After that, nothing was the same. "I remember hearing a camp counselor of mine playing music from Daft Punk's Alive 2007 tour. It put me in a trance. Hearing the energy of that music and that crowd for the first time is a feeling I can't explain. I knew electronic music was something I needed to be a part of." Andrew would then start learning production from that point on, steadily making various forms of electronic music throughout his middle school and high school years. At age 18, Andrew started experimenting with song writing. "I was rediscovering a lot of music that my parents would play me back in my childhood days. I really wanted to showcase my musicianship more and combine electronic production with a songwriting angle to it." And with that decision, Groove Temple was born. To this day, Groove Temple continues to produce music and further develop his sound.

RAIANE.

(she.her) is a Brooklyn based singer/songwriter, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her music exists to find deeper intimacy with herself, her surroundings and the world. Playing with different genres of Pop, including folk, Americana, epic, pop-rock and electronic music, she takes her listener on an intimate journey, daring to honor the present and imagine new futures for the planet, the ways we love it, and in it.

Her first single "Where's Your Power" was released in May 2021, in collaboration with Tobi Weiss and Lost Children of Andromeda. Her first solo project, an EP titled "shiftshaper", came out in March 2022. "shiftshaper" explores how love and grief dance together, and how deeply one gets to know themselves in the quest for being seen as who they are in the world. The title suggests a powerful stance: human beings are not only changing creatures, but also have a say on how these changes occur, and towards what.

https://raianecantisano.wixsite.com

BACHTROY

is a producer and DJ from Metro Detroit. At the core of his signature style, you'll hear Afro- House, Techno, and Dance Music. His sound is heavily influenced by the sounds of his travels, each set is a curated story for the listener. BACH finds the importance of continuously growing in his craft, immeasurable. Inspired by the eclecticism, technical ability, and endurance of tastemakers such as Gaslamp Killer and Black Coffee, he chooses to dig deeper, curate, and expand his signature style.

BACH will sonically take you through the intersectionality of House Music pairing with some of the crowd favorites, as well as underground tracks covering hip-hop, bass, trap, techno, and club styles. BACH invites a friendly energy to the crowd when DJin' to captivate House lovers and novice listeners.

BACH's love for music production led him to start his career in 2009 as an audio engineer in Los Angeles, working with renowned artists such as Kanye West, Mac Miller, Chuck English, Timbaland, and Jennifer Lopez. After 8 years of engineering, BACH moved to NYC and began his career as a DJ.

BACH has released two projects, STIR CRAZY and WERKA, during the pandemic and is currently producing his third EP, which will be a 3 part project encompassing composed frequencies experienced on his emotional transformational journey over the last few years

Tickets are on sale now for the performances at $30 for general admission. Drinks are included with each purchase. The show will also be virtually live-streamed in HD and 360° via the streaming platform Musae. Tickets to access the stream are based on what the viewer is willing and able to give, from $10 to $110.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195388®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musae.me%2Fsanctuary%2Fexperiences%2F1354%2Fgroove-temple?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1