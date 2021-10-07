Project.KB to be Featured on Chez Bushwick's RECESS Series

RECESS is a monthly salon space where both works-in-progress and established pieces can be shared in an intimate setting. Innovation. Experimentation. Deep dives. Creative reviews. It's all welcome here! RECESS is a safe space for exploration and forging new artistic connections. It's an opportunity to engage performers, patrons, artists, and audience members in a night of performance and creative dialogue.

Films of Project.KB :

1.) Unmapped and Dislocated

2.) Certainly A Bitter And Unnecessary Thing

Event will start with a short open meditation, present both films, and close with a talk-back discussion.

The event is happening this Monday October 11th at 7:30 pm EST in person.

Here is the event page: https://www.chezbushwick.net/recess

For more information, please email kbcreativedevelopments@gmail.com