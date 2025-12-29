A Grrrl’s Two Sound Cents Will Launch (NO MORE) WIRE HANGRRR FEST In Brooklyn

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Grrrl’s Two Sound Cents will host its first live event, (NO MORE) WIRE HANGRRR FEST, a mini music festival and abortion-rights fundraiser presented in collaboration with Thank God for Abortion.

The all-ages event will take place at Trans-Pecos and will feature independent feminist and queer artists. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Texas Equal Access Fund, which provides practical support for abortion care in Texas.

The festival was created at the intersection of grassroots music culture and reproductive justice, using live performance as a means of direct action. Organizers selected the Texas Equal Access Fund to support abortion access in one of the most restrictive states for reproductive healthcare. “Living in New York can still feel like a privilege when it comes to reproductive care, so this felt like a way to materially support people who are facing the most urgent barriers right now,” said Izzy Corp, founder of A Grrrl’s Two Sound Cents.

The festival’s name references the wire coat hanger, a symbol historically associated with abortion rights activism. Organizers describe the title as an act of reclamation, drawing from riot grrrl and feminist traditions that reject silence and stigma.

“It’s about reclaiming an image that has long been used to illustrate what happens when safe, legal reproductive care is denied,” Corp said. “That irreverence was, and still is, a political tool.”