Angela Hewitt And Jeneba Kanneh-Mason to Perform in Shriver Hall Concert Series This February

Shriver Hall Concert Series will continue its 60th anniversary and 2025-26 concert season with the return of pianist Angela Hewitt on Sunday, February 22, 2026. After kicking off the series' 2023-24 concert season, Hewitt will return to Shriver Hall to present a program of Baroque brilliance, including two adventurous Bach works, the fiery virtuosity of Scarlatti, and Rameau's elegant Suite No. 2.

Globally lauded for her Baroque artistry, Canadian pianist Angela Hewitt won the prestigious City of Leipzig Bach Medal in 2020.

"It will be a great pleasure to perform once more in Baltimore's Shriver Hall,” Hewitt shares. “It is a favourite venue of mine for a recital, with always a very warm welcome from both audience and staff. The acoustics are excellent, and I look forward to meeting many friends and fans after my concert.”

SHCS concludes its acclaimed free Discovery Series in February with the Baltimore Debut of pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Twenty-one-year-old standout pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the third virtuoso of the Kanneh-Mason clan, has captivated audiences at the BBC Proms, Academy of St Martin in the Fields, and London's Wigmore Hall, performing “straight from the heart, with care, sparkle, and self-possession” (BBC Music Magazine). Her wide-ranging recital program reflects her curiosity, featuring works by composers showcased on her Spring 2025 debut solo album for Sony Classical.

About her upcoming performance, she shares, “It's an honor to be performing on the prestigious Shriver Hall Concert Series in February 2026, particularly in this important venue's 60th Anniversary year. The Discovery Series offers me the chance to play a wide range of repertoire, from Chopin's rich-sounding Ballades 3 and 4, which to me demonstrate some of his most powerful composing, to Florence Price's Fantasie No 1 with all its deeply felt passion.”

Shriver Hall Concert Series' Subscription Series continues in March with the collaboration of the Isidore String Quartet and pianist Jeremy Denk on Sunday, March 8, 2026 and the Baltimore Debuts of soprano Golda Schultz and pianist Jonathan Ware on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

For six decades, SHCS has created unforgettable musical experiences in the intimacy of Shriver Hall. The upcoming season builds on this legacy with a vibrant lineup of programs featuring enduring masterworks and fresh perspectives, from Bach to Beethoven to Billy Childs. Woven through the season are themes of another milestone: the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. Featuring American composers past and present, texts from the nation's greatest poets, classical works infused with bluegrass and jazz, and some of today's most thrilling young performers, these concerts will celebrate a nation brimming with musical treasures and talent.