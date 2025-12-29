Cast Set for Molière in the Park's DON JUAN Part of Winter Reading Series

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Molière in the Park has revealed the next presentation in its winter reading series of Don Juan. The reading is translated and adapted by Stephen Wadsworth and directed by Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien and takes place at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on Friday, January 9 at 7 PM.

The reading series features a compelling ensemble of acclaimed stage and screen actors, led by Keshav Moodliar (Prince Fggot, Studio Seaview; Henry 6, The Old Globe; The Odyssey, A.R.T. Boston; Tartuffe, MIP) in the title role of Don Juan. The full cast includes:

Kalyne Coleman (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding on Broadway; Interview with the Vampire, AMC); Kaliswa Brewster (Billions, Time After Time, and Release); Daniel Pearce (Othello, Machinal, Broadway; Hamlet, Mother of the Maid, The Public Theater). Featuring live musical underscoring by unorthodox cellist and composer Johnathan Moore

These free public readings invite audiences to experience one of Molière’s most provocative and enduring works—Don Juan, the story of a charismatic libertine whose relentless pursuit of pleasure exposes society’s hypocrisies. Nearly 400 years after its premiere—and immediate censorship—Molière’s audacious exploration of desire, morality, and rebellion against social order remains startlingly current.

Stephen Wadsworth’s reconstruction of Molière’s original text brings back the play’s lost heat and daring, offering what he describes as an invitation “to imagine the play’s original fire.”

UPCOMING PERFORMANCE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

Friday, January 9 at 7 PM

Brooklyn Public Library – Central Library

10 Grand Army Plaza

Free tickets available here

Produced in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and Brooklyn Public Library, this series offers Brooklyn audiences the chance to engage with Molière’s enduring relevance in settings that reflect MIP’s mission: creating spaces of shared experience and “radical proximity” across diverse communities.