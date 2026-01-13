Piccione Arts To Host Open-Mic Fundraiser For State Assembly Candidate Josh Arnon

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Piccione Arts will host an open-mic fundraiser in support of State Assembly candidate Josh Arnon on January 31 at 7:00 p.m. The event is produced by Piccione Arts, the production company founded by autistic writer and producer Anthony J. Piccione, with proceeds benefiting Arnon’s campaign for New York State Assembly District 74. RSVPs are available through ActBlue with a campaign donation.

Arnon, a born-and-raised New Yorker, is a Jewish and autistic democratic socialist running in the June 23 Democratic primary. His policy platform includes permanently affordable housing, tuition-free CUNY and SUNY education, and universal healthcare. District 74 includes neighborhoods such as Stuyvesant Town–Peter Cooper Village, Alphabet City, the East Village, Gramercy, Kips Bay, Murray Hill, Flatiron, and Tudor City.

Prior to his candidacy, Arnon volunteered for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020 and later assisted with fundraising for Zohran Mamdani’s successful mayoral campaign. He has also worked in the film industry and was previously featured in a New York Times investigation related to his former employer, producer Scott Rudin.

Piccione is the Founding Artistic Director of Neurodivergent Plays, a Brooklyn-based theatre company presenting monthly readings of new work by openly neurodivergent playwrights. His playwriting credits include One Empire, Under God, The Lone Wolf Society, A Therapy Session with Myself, and What I Left Behind. Piccione recently entered post-production on the feature film adaptation of What I Left Behind and is developing a new political satire slated for a staged reading later this year. He has also worked as a scriptwriter-for-hire with Sesame Workshop and serves on the Board of Directors of the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance.