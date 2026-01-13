Emily Nolan to Present EMILY NOLAN & FRIENDS Series at The Brooklyn Music Kitchen

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

InspiredwordNYC is welcoming Emily Nolan, a British performer, back to The Brooklyn Music kitchen for an extension of her collaborative performance series "Emily Nolan & Friends"

The first show of the series on October 27th, originally as a standalone show. Nolan collaborated with other Manhattan based artists to perform a range of original songs, as well as renowned Broadway classics and crowd favourite pop covers.

The show featured 6 artists including Nolan, with standouts including Mar Di Meglio, an Argentinian performer known for her most recent feature as part of the 54 Below series "54 sings Broadways Greatest Hits", after previously performing in merkin hall in the hit show "Broadway by the Seasons" Nolan opened the show with Di Meglio, dusting a cover of the hit single "I Am" by Natalie Weiss featuring Lauren Allred. Followed with Di Meglio performing several solos in the setlist throughout her performance stood out with her charisma and amazing technique clearly showcasing her experience and foreshadowing her bright future.

Highlights of the show include a cover of "Bad Idea" from the hit Broadway musical "Waitress", which Nolan sang with Alessandro Garbagna, an Italian actor who joined the series after starring in Gershon Tarablus' Off Broadway show "The Wrestle", which was nominated in the New York theatre festival for Best Production and Best Director. Garbagna starred as Noah alongside Johnny Diaz who played Mark, before closing the show in July and joining the series shortly after, making a feature to perform the iconic musical theatre duet with Nolan. The pair had the audience raving with this hilarious comedy number, and incredible chemistry.

Other featured artists of the night include Alexis Lazo; New York actor and singer recently starring in the hit children's show "Bald Boy" at the Tank theatre NYC, Samual Granger; writer, composer, director and producer of the original new musical "A Time To Be" which premiered November 16th 2025 at the Vino Theatre in Brooklyn, and Silvia Amandola, an Italian singer and actress recently featured in the Central City chorus choir NYC.

In light of its success after wonderful reviews, InspiredwordNYC has invited Nolan to reprise the experience- originally intended to be a standalone show- with a new monthly showcase series scheduled for 2026.

Starting this spring, the show will feature a cast of exceptionally talented artists, including Emily Nolan, Mar Di Meglio, Alessandro Garbagna, Danika Robb and Patricia Soledad as the principal performers, with special guest artists joining each performance. Stay tuned for what's next.