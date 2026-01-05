Coney Island USA Launches First-Ever Film School with Dylan Mars Greenberg

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Coney Island USA has launched a film school in partnership with cult filmmaker Dylan Mars Greenberg. Weekly classes begin on January 25 and enrollment is open now. Classes meet Sundays, January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15, from 1:00-6:00 PM.

The Coney Island Film School is the first-ever film course to be offered at the Coney Island USA. Students will have the opportunity to be taught by cult movie and music video director Dylan Mars Greenberg. The sessions take place throughout Coney Island’s amusement district and within Coney Island USA. Experimentation and fun will be combined with education to provide a creatively fulfilling experience for ages 12-112.

In this well-rounded curriculum, Greenberg will teach filming techniques, editing, conceiving ideas, and planning. “I’m really excited to teach film as an experimental and collaborative medium,” says Greenberg. “It’s something that a lot of people find very elusive, I think, but I began making feature films out of experimenting and playing with friends, and I want to show that making your own movie isn’t something reserved for big studios.”

Coney Island USA Artistic Director, Adam Rinn, says, “Coney Island USA is thrilled to be hosting Dylan Greenberg's Film School! Dylan's work speaks for itself. As an up and coming film maker, this is truly a very rare opportunity to learn from someone who has and will continue to leave a lasting mark on independent film making.”

The session will be capped at 15 students. A minimum of 8 students must be registered by January 10 or we reserve the right to cancel the class and issue a full refund. Students will need their own mobile device (iPhone, Android or tablet) as well as a laptop with [TBD] editing software pre-installed.

No prior filmmaking experience is necessary. Tuition is $850 Per person. Registration is available now here.