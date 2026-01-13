HMID & Friends to Present IMPROVISED ROMANTASY at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Valentine's Day, HMID & Friends are inviting you to enter the world of Romantasy - where fantastical beings, lustful desires and magical adventures all collide onstage.

This cast of creatures will perform an hour-long improvised Romantasy film based on your suggestion. Bring your date for an evening of magic or come alone and fall in love.

The show will take place at Brooklyn Comedy Collective Pig Pen, 8:30pm - 9:30pm on February 14th. Tickets: $10 advance/ $15 day of, tickets can be purchased online.