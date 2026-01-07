Molière in the Park To Present THE LUDICROUS LADIES: A Benefit Staged Reading in Support of Accessible Theater for All

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Molière in the Park invites audiences to The Ludicrous Ladies, a benefit staged reading celebrating the enduring brilliance of Molière while supporting the company's mission to expand free access to theater for all.

Taking place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at The Explorers Club in Manhattan (46 East 70th Street). The evening will feature cocktails, hors d'œuvres, and a staged reading of Molière's sharp and delightful comedy. The event is hosted by Anne-Sophie de Villeroy and Judith Hernstadt, and held under the patronage of the Cultural Counselor of France, Mr. Mohamed Bouabdallah.

The benefit reading will be directed by Lucie Tiberghien, Founding Executive Director of Molière in the Park, and performed by an accomplished cast of actors including: Anne-Sophie- de Villeroy, Emmy Award-winner, Michael Emerson (Saw, Lost and Person of Interest), and Lakisha Michele May (Blue Bloods, City On A Hill, Boardwalk Empire, Law & Order: SVU and others).

In The Ludicrous Ladies, Molière deploys his signature wit and biting humor to critique the absurdities of social climbing, offering a timeless satire on status, fashion, and cultural aspiration. Written in prose, the short comedy reveals how the fashionable “gallant” behavior of the time continues to shape French culture today.

EVENT SCHEDULE

6:30 PM – Cocktails and Buffet

7:30 PM – Staged Reading (45 minutes, no intermission)

8:15 PM – Post-performance cocktails

Tickets are $75.00 and all proceeds from the benefit performance will directly support Molière in the Park's operating costs and its commitment to paying artists equitable wages, ensuring the continued presentation of free, high-quality theater for diverse audiences across New York City.