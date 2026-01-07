Tickets on Sale for La Daniella's GOOEY'S TOXIC AQUATIC ADVENTURE at The Bushwick Starr

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​The Bushwick Starr and ¡Oye! Group will present the world premiere of Gooey's Toxic Aquatic Adventure, written and performed by La Daniella (Get Your Pink Hands Off Me Sucka and Give Me Back (FKA Columbus Play), with music and lyrics by Ben Langhorst (Salty Brine's These Are the Contents of My Head) and directed by Sammy Zeisel (The Undercity at Culture Lab LIC).

Gooey's Toxic Aquatic Adventure is a new puppet musical about an orphaned sorta mermaid living in Newtown Creek in her search for family. Amidst the backdrop of a near apocalyptic Brooklyn bought by entertainment and tech giant G'wond'rLand Inc., Gooey spends each day escaping her putrid reality into a world of her own creation: a world in which she's perfect, beautiful and loved. But when her radio sends her on a journey to G'wond'rLand Theme Park, Gooey comes face-to-face with a streetwise rat, a severed arm, anthropomorphised toxic sludge, and a couple'a wiseguys who confront her with the truth about her dreams and how she came to be. Situated somewhere between Sweet Charity, The Sopranos, The Wiz, Pee Wee's Playhouse, and 80's body horror, GOOEY disgusts and delights in equal measure as it examines the difficulty of finding true belonging in a gentrifying New York City. Recommended for ages 12+ (adult themes and strong language)