Project.KB to Present New Class Series 'Somatic Sessions: Yoga + Meditation'

Kristina Bermudez Creative Developments LLC, also referred to as Project.KB, aims to create both environmental and social change by utilizing the creative process to build a sustainable economy for dance.

Join them for a new class series. Somatic Sessions: Yoga + Meditation

WHAT

LOCOCO BK + Project.KB partner to present

Class Title: Somatic Sessions: Yoga + Meditation

Class description: A hybrid Vinyasa Class that blends meditation, ballet, contemporary, creating thinking and problem solving.

Cost: First 5 slots free, class is $20

Class Level: Advanced Beginner to Advanced Levels

To register or for inquiries please email kbcreativedevelopments@gmail.com

Mind and Body health benefits the spiritual self and increases our level of consciousness which will positively impact our daily routines and bodies as a whole. Regular practice increases concentration and improves focus to enhance the clarity of our thoughts which will then improve decision making skills. The benefits of this class series will accrue in all aspects of life including but not limited to studies, career, social life, and overall health. These classes are geared for all ages and groups.

WHERE

LOCOCO - 236 Stagg Street Brooklyn, NY 11206

When



Sunday 12/19/21, 10 am - 11 am

Wednesdays - 12/22/21 + 12/29/21, 7:30 am - 8:30 am