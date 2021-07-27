Naked Shakespeare Returns with Anne Carson's ANTIGONICK

The company that received international media attention for their nude, body-positive productions of Shakespeare's The Tempest and Hamlet and Aphra Behn's The Rover, is thrilled to return to Prospect Park with Antigonick, an adaptation of Antigone by Anne Carson, exploring issues of body freedom and empowerment. After this difficult year of physical isolation, this production will celebrate intimacy, connection, and the magnificent importance of human touch.

Past Torn Out Theater productions have been hailed as "an artful mix of nudity, nature, freedom and artistic expression" (Huffington Post) and "brave and beautiful" (Salon), and OnStage declared that the directors "deserve praise for both concept and execution." Metro lauded their all-male Hamlet, remarking that, "just as female bodies have to be disentangled from sexuality, so do male bodies from violence. Theatrical productions - even ones that end in tragedy - can certainly help with that."

The performance will take place at the Music Pagoda in Prospect Park. Theater-goers are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to curtain time as seating is first-come-first-served. No tickets are required for this free production. Audience members are strongly encouraged to bring their own seating or picnic blankets. Folding chairs may be available on location to rent.

Torn Out Theater's plays use a mix of clothing and nudity to explore issues of body positivity and to normalize the naked human form. In our productions, some characters remain clothed while others strip down as fits the story. In Antigonick, nudity will be used to investigate the battle between state politics and body politics and to champion intimacy as a radical tool for sociopolitical change.

"It is a joyous privilege to gather together for live theatre after this year of isolation, loneliness, and fear. It feels absolutely vital to make work that celebrates the beauty of human connection, while simultaneously honoring the pain and loss that so many people have endured," shares Director Britt Berke. "Our production of Antigonick will use nudity to ask intimate and dangerous questions about mortality, autonomy, and the magnificent importance of human touch."

"I have had so many people come up to me at these shows, saying, 'I wish I'd seen this when I was a kid,'" adds Managing Director Diana Levy. "People have been grateful to see nudity presented in a safe, normalizing way. We're always happy to see families at the show, and to have conversations with the kids and parents who come out to the shows. And I'm thrilled that we're showcasing the work of Torn Out's Associate Artistic Director Britt Berke, who will be directing this production. Britt has been instrumental in building the company, but this will be the first time our audiences get to see her directing work outside of our reading series."

Antigonick will be directed by Britt Berke, Associate Artistic Director of Torn Out Theater, and produced by Carson Crow. It will feature dramaturgy by Andy Jo, original music by Xander Browne, and stage management by Emily Bubeck.

The cast of Antigonick will include Samantha Auch, Sha James Batzby, Milo Longenecker, Sandile Mhlaba, Kaia Parnell, David John Phillips, Sophia Quiroga, Amy Scanlon, and El Yurman.

Torn Out Theater will adhere to strict Covid-19 safety protocols, as dictated by Prospect Park and the Government of New York City.

Learn more at www.TornOutTheater.org.