Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Returns to the Mark Morris Dance Center

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will return to the Mark Morris Dance Center with a revival of Magloire's "Secret Place," a tribute to the power of the group, a casual gathering of five people dancing - delicate, bold, sometimes risky, always with spine-tingling elegance. Two Friday performances, April 12 & April 19 at 7:30 PM at the Mark Morris Dance Center.

Miro has extended the ballet with a new section set to J.S. Bach's Chaconne, composed while Bach was employed at the castle of Kothen, Germany. In a happy coincidence, New Chamber Ballet will have the honor of performing "Secret Place" on May 17, 2024, in the Kothen Castle during its tour to Germany.

Other music selections for "Secret Place" are violin solos from the Baroque by contemporary composer Reiko Fueting, and Imitazione Delle Campane by 17th century composer Johann-Paul von Westhoff.

Upcoming Events for New Chamber Ballet:

Tour to Germany includes Premiere of a new work in Magdeburg, May 15 & 16

Performance of "Secret Place" in Kothen, May 17

Performance in Berlin, May 18