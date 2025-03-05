Matthew Gasda & The Brooklyn Center For Theater Research Returns With SOONEST MENDED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed playwright Matthew Gasda has unveiled his latest work, "Soonest Mended," showing at The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research. With previews running March 27-29 and an official opening on April 3, this production delves into the raw tensions of marriage and self-deception.

"Soonest Mended" follows writers Alexa and Jonah as they embark on an experiment in non-monogamy, bringing lovers Kieran and Cora into their fragile ecosystem. What begins as an exploration of personal freedom soon spirals into a stark confrontation with their deepest insecurities, testing the very foundation of their relationship.

Gasda's signature dialogue-marked by the sharp wit, circular justifications, and piercing honesty that define Brooklyn's intellectual scene-makes for an emotionally gripping experience. More than just a play about open relationships, "Soonest Mended" is an excavation of the narratives we construct to justify our choices, even as they unravel before us.

With this latest work, Gasda cements his reputation as the playwright most attuned to the push-pull of modern relationships-the hunger for liberation clashing against the need for stability. "Soonest Mended" is an unflinching, urgent, and darkly funny exploration of contemporary love, making its debut in a city where these tensions play out daily.

