MIDSUMMER REMIXED Comes to bkONE: The Tom Kane Theatre This Month

The event is set for October 20.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

brooklynONE productions is set to enchant audiences with an electrifying one-night event, "Midsummer Remixed." This Shakespearean extravaganza promises a unique and immersive experience that transports "A Midsummer Night's Dream" into an otherworldly realm, embracing darkness illuminated by captivating black light, projections, and lots of bass pumping music.

 

The event will take place at the company’s new Industry City location bkONE: The Tom Kane theatre, a venue commitment to showcasing the arts and fostering creative community. "Midsummer Remixed" is a reinvention of Shakespeare's classic tale, where the magic of the original story is enhanced and brought to life in an exhilarating and visually stunning way.

 

"We're thrilled to present 'Midsummer Remixed'—a night that allows us to delve into the magical, whimsical world of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' like never before," says Anthony Marino, Artistic Director of brooklynONE productions. "This version takes what we did this summer and turns it up to 11. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

 

Audience participation is strongly encouraged, with attendees invited to don imaginative costumes, further enhancing the interactive experience and immersing themselves in the world of enchantment. "Midsummer Remixed" invites everyone to step into a realm of fantasy and creativity, captivating both seasoned theatregoers and newcomers alike.

 

This enchanting night of Shakespearean reinvention promises to mesmerize and captivate all who attend, offering an unforgettable blend of traditional theatre and modern, visually striking production elements. Experience the magic of Shakespeare's classic tale like never before, as "Midsummer Remixed" takes the stage for one night only.

 

Date: 10/20/23

Time: 8pm

Location: Tom Kane Theatre, 51 35th Street, Industry City, Building 5 Brooklyn, NY 11232




