brooklynONE productions Launches 20th Season MATILDA JR. at St. Bernadette Catholic Academy

brooklynONE productions, a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit performing arts organization, will launch its 20th anniversary season with a return to youth performance, partnering once again with St. Bernadette Catholic Academy to present Roald Dahl’s Matilda Jr.

Performances are on Friday, January 30 and Saturday, January 31 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, February 1 at 2 p.m. at St. Bernadette Auditorium, located on 82nd Street between 13th and 14th Avenue in Brooklyn.

Tickets are $25, with proceeds directly supporting St. Bernadette Catholic Academy’s growing theatre and arts education program, as well as youth-focused initiatives at brooklynONE productions.

Directed by Anthony Marino, Founder and Artistic Director of brooklynONE productions, the production features Musical Direction by Christine Duncan and Choreography by Christie Spadaro. The creative team brings together professional theatre artists and educators to guide a large ensemble of student performers in a full-scale musical production.

The cast is led by Josephine Lorina as the quick-witted and courageous Matilda, with Charles Papio portraying Bruce and Giada Bhulai as the kind-hearted Miss Honey. Gianna Agostino takes on the formidable role of Agatha Trunchbull, supported by standout performances from James Burke as Nigel, Sarina Cavallo as Lavender, and Vincent Randazzese and Alivia Pallonetti as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.

The ensemble features students across multiple grade levels, giving young performers the opportunity to work within a professional rehearsal structure while building confidence, discipline, and a love for live theatre.

Matilda Jr. tells the story of a brilliant and determined young girl who dares to stand up for what is right, celebrating imagination, resilience, and the power of young voices. The production reflects brooklynONE’s long-standing commitment to youth theatre, arts education, and community collaboration.

"This production is about more than putting on a show," said Marino. "It’s about investing in kids, giving them a professional-quality theatrical experience, and reinforcing that arts education belongs at the center of a strong community. Launching our 20th season by returning to St. Bernadette felt exactly right."

brooklynONE productions was founded in Brooklyn and has spent two decades producing theatre, film events, festivals, and educational programming throughout the borough. The organization’s 20th season will include mainstage productions, youth programming, special events, and community collaborations across Brooklyn.