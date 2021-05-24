Join A Comedy Walking Tour This Saturday

Kick off your anarchic post-lockdown summer with LIQUIDATION VACATIONS. Hosts Whitley Watson (Adult Swim, Funny or Die) and Brooke Eliot (Weirdo World, BCC) are dragging you out of the house and out of your mind with their new "comedy walking tour".

Starting at Grand Army Plaza's Central Library, any attempts to educate are quickly derailed by a cast of surreal and frightfully funny comedians from across the Brooklyn comedy scene.

Blurring the lines between performance and reality, much like ERIC ANDRE's recent "Bad Trip", this interactive comedy experience is the perfect palate cleanser after a year of online content. May 29th, Central Library at Grand Army Plaza 4PM.

Featuring Chase Montavon, Michelle Gold, Sean O'Connor, Otto Fernandez, Corey Popowski, Danielle Clarke, Rachel Coster and Mike Poole.