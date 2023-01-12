Jam Band Walrus to Present Beatles Dance Party at Brooklyn Made

On Saturday, February 11th at Brooklyn Made in Bushwick, dance the night away to your favorite Beatles love songs performed live by Brooklyn-Based jam band, WALRUS.

Get ready for a high-energy set of your favorite songs, played like you've never heard them before. Creative new approaches and iconic arrangements come together for a memorable live experience that will revive your love for these classic songs Walrus is Chris Mackin (Guitar/Vocals), Josh Santiago (Guitar/Vocals), Dan Shein (Drums), Satoko Mori (Keyboard/Vocals), Jason Figueredo (Vocals), & Will Corona (Bass/Vocals).

Presented by Brooklyn-based production company Loop Troupe, Beatles Valentine's will feature new danceable renditions of your favorite Beatles songs along with groovy costumes, trippy projections and a whiff of romance in the air!

Beatles Valentines Day is on Saturday, February 11th at Brooklyn Made. The party starts at 8pm and live music begins at 9pm. All entry is general admission. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The event is 21+.

For tickets please visit:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218707®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F00005D93A3E4241A?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Walrus is a jam band that plays the music of the Beatles. For more information:

https://www.instagram.com/walrusband

https://www.facebook.com/walrusjams