Jam Band Walrus to Present Beatles Dance Party at Brooklyn Made

Get ready for a high-energy set of your favorite songs, played like you've never heard them before.

Jan. 12, 2023  

On Saturday, February 11th at Brooklyn Made in Bushwick, dance the night away to your favorite Beatles love songs performed live by Brooklyn-Based jam band, WALRUS.

Get ready for a high-energy set of your favorite songs, played like you've never heard them before. Creative new approaches and iconic arrangements come together for a memorable live experience that will revive your love for these classic songs Walrus is Chris Mackin (Guitar/Vocals), Josh Santiago (Guitar/Vocals), Dan Shein (Drums), Satoko Mori (Keyboard/Vocals), Jason Figueredo (Vocals), & Will Corona (Bass/Vocals).

Presented by Brooklyn-based production company Loop Troupe, Beatles Valentine's will feature new danceable renditions of your favorite Beatles songs along with groovy costumes, trippy projections and a whiff of romance in the air!

Beatles Valentines Day is on Saturday, February 11th at Brooklyn Made. The party starts at 8pm and live music begins at 9pm. All entry is general admission. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The event is 21+.

For tickets please visit:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218707®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F00005D93A3E4241A?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Walrus is a jam band that plays the music of the Beatles. For more information:
https://www.instagram.com/walrusband
https://www.facebook.com/walrusjams




The Neighbors To Receive $10k Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts Photo
The Neighbors To Receive $10k Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts
What Will the Neighbors Say? is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $10k.
Dipti Bramhandkar Named The Farm Theaters 2023-24 Playwriting Fellow Photo
Dipti Bramhandkar Named The Farm Theater's 2023-24 Playwriting Fellow
Now in its tenth season of supporting emerging writers The Farm Theater has awarded their 2023/24 College Collaboration Project Commission to playwright Dipti Bramhandkar.
LGBTQ Horror Play IVORIES to be Presented at Brick Aux And The Makers Ensemble Photo
LGBTQ Horror Play IVORIES to be Presented at Brick Aux And The Makers Ensemble
The Brick's Brick Aux space hosts the LGBTQ horror play Ivories from March 24th-26th, before it moves to The Makers Ensemble's Makers Space from March 31st-April 2nd.
The Brick and The Exponential Festival to Present THE BEN SHAPIRO PROJECT Photo
The Brick and The Exponential Festival to Present THE BEN SHAPIRO PROJECT
The Exponential Festival and The Brick will present The Ben Shapiro Project by Ella Lee Davidson, January 16 - 21 at 8 pm at the Brick Theater in Brooklyn.

