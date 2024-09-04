JACKLabs to Return With Resident Artist Carolina Đỗ's EXTRAO1DINARY ALIENS! (EXIT I-485)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JACKLabs will return with Resident Artist Carolina Đỗ's ExtraO1dinary Aliens! (Exit I-485) this September! Performances will run September 12 - September 15, 2024.

Written by Carolina Đỗ

Directed by Vas Eli

Corneliu is an immigrant from Romania who is in love with Kay, a U.S. Citizen. Linh is Kay's

best friend who might have let her student visa lapse?! David has dreams of opening up his

restaurant with his cousin Enoc. ExtraO1dinary Aliens! (Exit Route I-485) is a love story

centered on immigrants and the ones who love them. How can love defy the dehumanizing

machinations of the US Immigration system? What makes someone leave everything they've ever known to journey to a foreign land? What makes someone stay despite the hostile environment? What is the promise of the American dream and can it ever be a reality?

ExtraO1dinary Aliens! (Exit I-485) is a part of JACKLabs, a series designed to incubate

theatrical work with an opportunity for playwrights to advance their play past the "workshop" phase, but without the pressure of a multi-week run.

