JACK Announces 2022 Winter-Spring Season

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK has formed an explosive line up for their 2022 winter-spring season - with an online offering by choreographer Jasmine Hearn, in-person dance works by Niall Noel Jones and Rakia Seaborn, and a one-of-a-kind concert performance by AnaÃ¯s Maviel. JACK will also launch JACK Labs, a new series designed to incubate theatrical work, giving playwrights the chance to advance their plays past the "workshop" phase. The first two plays in the program are Trash, by Andrew Morrill & James Caverly, and Saguaros, by AngÃ©lica Herrera.

LOCATION: Online, and also at 20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave.

THE SEASON:

Jasmine Hearn: WEDDING

January 15 - 16

Magnetic dancer/choreographer (and three-time Bessie winner) Jasmine Hearn shares WEDDING, a weekend-long online experience that includes a live-streamed performance by Hearn intertwined with an original film and album, as well as screenings of the film itself, What soil lines my vessel, followed by live-streamed discussions with Jasmine and a collaborator from the film. This convergence of Hearn's work offers a clear showcase of why they are considered one of the most exciting and inventive dance artists in the city.



April 7 - 9

Niall Noel Jones returns to JACK with a new performance work. Swerving between forms, against containment, dark de luxe is unruly, maybe turbulent. Something like a fall. And a few are dancing.



Rakia Seaborn: A Ruin

May 13 - 15

Performed by Rakia Seaborn, Stacy Lynn Smith and Pia Monique Murray

Following a catastrophic climate disaster, three Black women are tasked with rewriting America. Inspired by Giselle's madness, classical mythology, and breakup albums, dance artist Rakia Seaborn crafts a surrealist wasteland by inverting and decaying 1970's Eastern European ballet mined from Youtube, ancient relics, and personal travel diaries. Through embodying, writing and speaking incantations for survival, what emerges is an entirely new way of speaking/feeling/dancing American. With eyes simultaneously fixed on American history, the present desolation, and a potentially utopian future wrapped in softness & safety, will this triumvirate rebuild....or nah?



June 3 - 4

Composer/musician AnaÃ¯s Maviel shares Before before & After after, an extension of her work with The Commons Choir. For this piece of many sounding bodies, Maviel will use polyphonic & polyrhythmic languages that have influenced her own development as a performer for over a decade. The work revolves around the capacity of "song" to exceed language, or "myths" to exceed narration, in the metaphysical telling of our origins and rites of passage. The cross disciplinary piece will highlight the tension between circular and linear time, at the perceptive edges of living history.

JACK Labs

JACK introduces a new series designed to incubate theatrical work, with the aim of giving playwrights a chance to advance their play past the "workshop" phase, but without the pressure of a multi-week run. The first two plays in the program are Trash by Andrew Morrill and James Caverly, and Saguaros by AngÃ©lica Herrera. More info:

by Andrew Morrill & James Caverly

March 10 - 12

Tim and Jake may be Deaf roommates sharing an apartment in the city, but they are polar opposites - each with very different worldviews on what it means to be Deaf in a hearing world. When it comes to taking out the trash, they take a comical and insightful dive into their trash and their perceptions of each other's lives.

by AngÃ©lica Herrera

March 24 - 26

Five teenagers incarcerated in an ICE Detention Center must navigate daily life as best as they can. On the surface everything seems fine; they make jokes, plan surprise parties, and recount fond memories, but once the big secret is revealed everything falls apart. Alliances are broken. Blood is spilled. And many inappropriate jokes are told. How can these teenagers confront their traumas and attempt to live through the hardships that plague them? How can they find themselves in such a cold place?

Saguaros focuses on the humanity of detained asylum seekers, on the stories that never make headlines. A bilingual play, Saguaros authentically portrays interpersonal Latine interactions while keeping the audience on their toes. This roller-coaster of a piece navigates choppy, shallow waters as well as great depths. This is a play about love, friendship, and great, great loss.

JACK Labs are made possible by the support of Jody Falco & Jeffrey Steinman and the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature.