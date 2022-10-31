Homeboy Sandman X Say She She Double Record Release Show Comes to Brooklyn Made

Prolific Queens-bred rapper Homeboy Sandman is due to release his new album "Still Champion" produced by Deca on November 11th via Mello Music Group. To celebrate the release of "Still Champion," Homeboy Sandman will be performing at Brooklyn Made on 11/3 for a double record release party with Say She She. Tickets are available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206422®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2FHomeboySandman?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Pre-order "Still Champion" and stream the latest single "Radiator" here: https://orcd.co/stillchampion

Say She She kick off their Out Of Our Minds Tour with a hometown record release show here at Brooklyn Made - celebrating their debut LP Prism out on Karma Chief / Colemine Records. The female-led discodelic soul band Say She She - named as a silent nod to Nile Rodgers (C'est chi-chi!: It's Chic!") will transport you with their dreamy harmonies, catchy hooks and up-tempo grooves.

Show Details

Nov 3 at Brooklyn Made

428 Troutman St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

7PM doors / 8:30PM show

$15 advance / $20 day of show

