HBO Writer & Latinx Rapper Chris Gabo to Release Sophomore Mixtape PRICE OF ANARCHY

Ending the year on a high note, rapper and accomplished HBO writer Chris Gabo gears up to release his sophomore mixtape "Price of Anarchy" on all streaming platforms. Off the heels of several successful single releases this Fall, "Price of Anarchy" is a hyper lyrical follow-up to his previous mixtape "Exit Interview" which was known amongst fans for pushing the boundaries of genre and complex melodic soundscapes. Once again, impressing listeners with his stylistic versatility and heart-on-sleeve storytelling, "Price of Anarchy" delivers a refreshing dose of vulnerability and lyrical prowess perfectly well-suited for appeal with a wide array of audiences. A powerful collaboration with producer Branius, Gabo offers a mix of electronic fueled bangers, heart breaking ballads and metal-inspired hits that pair seamlessly with his confident lyrical delivery. The fourteen track mixtape takes listeners on a journey of betrayal and heartbreak, worthy of a Hollywood studio lot.

Currently contracted to an overall deal with HBO, Chris has written six episodes for the recently aired reboot of In Treatment. Also acting as the consulting producer for The Weeknd's show The Idol, Gabo's involvement in music shares a seamless synergy with his background in film/TV. Past musical collaborations include Cakes Da Killa, Lazerbeak, DJ Trackstar of Run the Jewels, and more. He has opened for Ana Tijoux and DJ Rob Swift, while also licensing music to Hulu's Broad City as well as the independent film Coldwater. Gabo's work has been recognized by the Sundance MENA Theatre Lab, the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and much more. His prolific writing abilities prove to be a seamless fit for Hip Hop's confident delivery and lyricism.

Listen to "Price of Anarchy" here.