Group Exhibition Harnesses Papermaking To Examine Underrepresented And Misrepresented Bodies

BRIC in partnership with Dieu Donné is pleased to announce Present Bodies: Papermaking at Dieu Donné, a group exhibition organized by BRIC Curator, Jenny Gerow. On view at BRIC House (647 Fulton St) from December 5, 2019 - February 2, 2020, the exhibition will present the work of eight Brooklyn-based artists who participated in Dieu Donné's Workspace Program residency. Present Bodies highlights new and ambitiously scaled work in handmade paper, featuring artists Swoon, Noel Anderson, Lesley Dill, Candy Gonzalez, Lina Puerta, Paul Wong, Saya Woolfalk, and Tricia Wright.



Referencing the body through the skin-like texture of handmade paper, and the labor involved in papermaking, the works harness the medium of hand papermaking to examine underrepresented and misrepresented bodies. Paper has long been an apt tool for questioning hegemonic structures of language and cultural norms, most commonly through its ubiquitous presentation as printed documents and books. In Present Bodies, paper becomes a unique visual force presenting works that ultimately seek to present our human bodies in ways not seen before.



BRIC is a leading presenter of cultural programming in Brooklyn. BRIC presents and incubates work by artists and media-makers who reflect the diversity that surrounds us. BRIC programs reach hundreds of thousands of people each year. Their main venue, BRIC House in Downtown Brooklyn, offers a public media center, a major exhibition space and project room, two performance spaces, a glass-walled TV studio, and artist work spaces. Some of BRIC's acclaimed programs include the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival held each summer in Prospect Park, a renowned contemporary art exhibition series, and two distinct media initiatives: Brooklyn Free Speech, Brooklyn's public access initiative, and BRIC TV, a community TV channel and digital network. BRIC also offers arts and media education and other vital programs at BRIC House and throughout Brooklyn. For additional information, visit www.bricartsmedia.org.



ABOUT DIEU DONNE

Dieu Donné is a leading non-profit cultural institution dedicated to serving established and emerging artists through the collaborative creation of contemporary art using the process of hand papermaking. Dieu Donné was founded in 1976 by Susan Gosin and Bruce Wineberg to explore the untapped potential of hand papermaking as an art medium. They introduce artists from a wide variety of practices to the creative possibilities in hand papermaking, fostering experimentation and creating innovative works of art. Their work is realized through extensive collaborations with artists. Dieu Donné strives to teach a new visual language, providing a transformative experience that often leads to artistic breakthroughs.







