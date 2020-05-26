Globetrotting Shakespeare Announces A Virtual Event

The newly launched Globetrotting Shakespeare presents an international online performance experience of William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

In this moment of isolation, reflection, and transformation, Shakespeare artists across 4 countries will come together digitally to present a live stream performance of The Tempest for our Time.

Journeying to Prospero's digital island are theatre makers and artists representing Shakespeare Napa Valley, Shakespeare by the Sea, Prague Shakespeare Company, Atlanta Shakespeare Company at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Shakespeare at Notre Dame, and The University of Houston. The actors will be participating remotely, and the event will be live streamed through thestreamingtheatre.com.

Contributions to the event will benefit Prague Shakespeare Company's Summer Shakespeare Intensive, a transformational classical theater training, performance and mentorship program that takes place each summer in the Czech Republic.

In April 2020, Prague Shakespeare Company announced that its world-renowned Summer Shakespeare Intensive had to be cancelled this year due to the devastating Coronavirus pandemic. Artists, scholars and students from all over the world were to gather in Prague for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train and perform Shakespeare's great plays in Europe's most historic venues including Prague Castle and the Czech National Theater's Estates Theatre - where Mozart premiered Don Giovanni in 1787.

This is a devastating artistic, educational, and financial loss. While other countries, such as Germany, have committed billions of Euros to supporting the arts, the Czech Republic has yet to provide any financial relief to arts organizations and theatre companies whose livelihood depends on public engagement and performances.

All of the artists featured in the Globetrotting Shakespeare's The Tempest for our Time represent theater leaders, directors and actors, who have all worked for Prague Shakespeare Company. Ariel in The Tempest of our Time, represented as five elements, will be played by alumni of the Prague Shakespeare Company Summer Intensive.

This coming together from around the world demonstrates the microcosm of the kind of artistic company PSC creates - uniting a world through the words of William Shakespeare - a vision that Globetrotting Shakespeare and Prague Shakespeare Company both share.

This one-time performance will launch on The Streaming Theatre website and Twitch page on

6 June 2020 at (11:00 PDT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 Prague CET).

Watch on The Streaming Theatre: https://thestreamingtheatre.wixsite.com/home/livestream

and on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/thestreamingtheatre

Tickets: This is a DONATE WHAT YOU CAN event. Options for donating can be found at https://www.pragueshakespeare.com/support-psc.html.

All contributions will help ensure PSC's commitment to training the next generation of theatre artists that will continue a tradition of excellence and artistry.

