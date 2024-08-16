Free Tickets Now Available For Script Club's PLACES IN 10

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This September, Script Club NYC is presenting a night of ten-minute plays called Places in 10 and free tickets are now available to reserve. Every play was developed on the theme of "new and old" through Script Club's table reading services where writers are provided feedback from other local creatives.

"When approaching the theme of 'old and new', I wanted to focus on how the old, our past, can shape us. Every day becomes another piece of our foundation for tomorrow, but sometimes that separation between old and new becomes blurred. This was what I wanted to explore in 'Salad Days'," says writer Kylee Greenleaf.

Get tickets: https://script-club-nyc.ticketleap.com/places-in-10

