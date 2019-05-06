Free Multicultural Dance Festival Comes to Brooklyn

Purelements: An Evolution in Dance, presents the fourth annual Dance Brooklyn: A World Celebration, May 11, 2019 at 7:00p.m. A FREE cultural celebration of music, dance, and community, Dance Brooklyn showcases the richness of all the borough's pre-existent and new communities. The event celebrates cultural differences while highlighting the similarities shared by a global people. The 2019 Festival will include performances by Purelements: An Evolution in Dance, Something Positive, Brooklyn Irish Dance Company, Ninja Ballet, Allure Latin Dance, and Amira Mor.

Dance Brooklyn is free and open to the public, with funding provided by New York City Council and Department of Cultural Affairs. The concert gives Brooklyn an opportunity to experience the richness of all the borough's cultural communities, featuring performances of contemporary, African, Irish, Latin, Belly Dancing, and a genre-defying fusion of ballet/martial arts. The Dance Brooklyn festival acts as a catalyst for the positive restoration and transformation of Brooklyn communities by igniting and strengthening community connections among Brooklyn's diverse cultural groups.

Purelements Artistic Director Lakai Worrell said, "Brooklyn is vast and varied, both in size and demographics. We spend so much time around one another, yet we know so little about each other. Dance Brooklyn works to bring the borough together into a space of discovery and appreciation. It's about finding joy through the beautiful sharing of Brooklyn cultures."

Dance Brooklyn promotes a deeper understanding of dance companies in the city, and bolsters the voice of native Brooklynites, who believe that increasing the visibility of the arts among local politicians demonstrates the power of the arts to transform communities. The goal of showcasing such high-quality community arts programming is to advocate for support and funding towards local cultural programming.

Dance Brooklyn: A World Celebration will be held on May 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at City Tech Theater at NY College of Technology, 285 Jay St. The venue is accessible by the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, F, and R trains.

All tickets are free, and RSVPs can be made at: https://dancebrooklyn.eventbrite.com





