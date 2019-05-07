Featured Performers Announced For MAGIC AT CONEY!!! May 12

Magical Promotions Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. Magic at Coney!!! is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.



Admission is only $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases.



Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com



Sundays at 12 Noon



Coney Island Museum

1208 Surf Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11224



Hosted by Gary Dreifus, award-winning magician, mentalist, hypnotist, magic instructor and world-renowned magical host, the performers this week are:



May 12th



Thomas Solomon

The World's Greatest Escape Artist, as evidenced by an award-winning handcuff act (2000 World Magic Awards) at The Roxy, The Magic Castle, Limelight, MK, Bally's, the White House and on several television specials throughout the world! Thomas has received numerous citations, including one from President Barack Obama, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, for his work on behalf of wounded veterans.



Zach Alexander

Zach Alexander entertains with his unique style of amazing magic, performing hands-on, interactive magic shows for audiences throughout North America. As a seasoned magician and illusionist, Zach is a pro at including the audience in his performance and making it a fun event for those both young and old!



Eric DeCamps

Award winning magician and world-renowned sleight of hand artist, Eric DeCamps, returns to the Magic at Coney!!! stage. His intimate, charming, and witty style of conjuring makes audiences an integral part of the presentation. No wonder Eric was voted Magician of the Year by The Society of American Magicians.





