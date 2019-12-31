Exponential Festival To Present Savannah Reich's CAVEMAN PLAY

The Exponential Festival will present Savannah Reich's CAVEMAN PLAY at Patch Works (98 Moore Street, Brooklyn) from January 8-11, 2020.

Rocky and Dandelion are the first Cave-people to adopt agriculture. Douglas is the first domesticated animal. Together, they have prepared a presentation for you, the other Cave-people, to tell you all about the joys of agriculture. Agriculture is really great. You're going to love it.

A new play in which we are given an opportunity to go back to the moment when humanity had a choice. One path led us towards global warming, institutionalized racism, and snapchat filters. The other path led mostly to being eaten by tigers. Is it time to admit that we chose wrong?

CAVEMAN PLAY is written by Savannah Reich and directed by Alex Tobey. The cast includes Remy Germinario (TWUNK Comedy), Mark Mauriello (OSCAR at the Crown), Mallory Muratore (A Night of Too Many...), and Ben Pagano (Ben Pagano & The Space Machine). The scenic/lighting designer is Christina Tang and the assistant director/stage manager is Jack Dentinger.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://cavemanplay.bpt.me.

Savannah Reich is a playwright and screenwriter based in Minneapolis. Her screenplay "Beebe and Barton" was the winner of the Sloan Student Grand Jury Prize in 2015. Her plays include Dali's Liquid Ladies (Bedlam Theater, Truepenny Theater), Stupid Ghost (San Francisco Theater Pub, Baltimore Annex Theater, Theater Vertigo), Paradise Park Zoo (Available Light Theater, Der Vorfuhreffekt), Hatchet Lady (Walking Shadow Theater, RhinoFest) and Caveman Play (FaultLine Theater, Exponential Festival). Her plays have been commissioned or developed by Walking Shadow Theater Company, the University of Minnesota, SuperGroup, and the Playwrights Center. She also produces her own work with her company, Eternal Cult, and tours it to theaters, warehouses, art galleries, bars and basements across the country. She holds an MFA from Carnegie Mellon University, where she studied with Rob Handel.

Alex Tobey is a Brooklyn-based stage director obsessed with music, magic, and mystery. Past directing credits include Good Girl Gone Bad (HERE), The Greeks (Burning Coal Theatre Company), The Orange Terror Cycle (The Tank), Everyday Afroplay (JACK), Watch Me Burn (The Wild Project), Transverse: An Autopsy of Gender (The Brick), Elected Remains (Exquisite Corpse Company), and Expedition (Fourth Street Theatre). Alex is the Resident Director of INKubator, a year-long generative program for playwrights at Art House Productions in Jersey City and the former co-director of bubble:PGH, a traveling inflatable performance space in Pittsburgh, that hosted plays, concerts, virtual reality demonstrations, and immersive experiences. He is also a Full Access Resident Artist at Access Theater, an Associate Artist with Third Space, and a member of DirectorsLabChicago. Alex holds a BFA in Directing from Carnegie Mellon University.

The Exponential Festival is a month-long January festival for NYC-based emerging, experimental performing artists, now in its fourth year. Performances will take place January 3 - February 3 in partnership with The Brick, Chez Bushwick, JACK, Target Margin Theater's The Doxsee, Loading Dock, Patch Works Theater, Parael, Honey's, The Woods, and Vital Joint. The participants in this multi-artist, multi-venue festival are committed to ecstatic creativity in the face of commercialism. Exponential is driven by inclusiveness and a diversity of artists, forms, and ideas coupled with utopian resource-sharing, mentoring, and the championing of risky, rigorous work in eclectic fields to keep theatre kicking.

Patch Works is a Brooklyn-based performance space and theater producing entity. Patch Works was born from a desire to empower the creative abilities of artists whose work is exemplary, but lack a platform to share their talent. A high level of trust is placed in the commitment, work ethic and artistic integrity of these artists and much opportunity is afforded to them to reach new artistic goals. Today's artist is given incredible new mediums to enhance their work, but is inundated with external influences. Patch Works seeks to chip away at these stimuli in order to reach that which is essential: the work itself.





