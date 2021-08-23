Explore DUMBO with the New Outdoor Adventure THE GRID HACK

Take your iPhone or Android Phone and join Bit and George, your narrators, on this large-scale adventure that will take you all around DUMBO.

No need to download any apps, just use your phone's mobile web browser. The experience is about 1.25 miles long and takes about an hour and 15 minutes to complete depending on how long it takes you to solve the puzzles/challenges. To start your experience you just need to head to Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn, NY.

Once there, Your phone will be turned into a personal antenna for Bit as you try to track down Brooklyn's most notorious hacker, Black Cat. Rumors of their return have been heard in the dark corners of the web and now you will be on the team personally trying to stop them. Bit & George will lead you to different locations as you follow the breadcrumbs of what Black Cat left behind. At each stop, you'll be required to complete a hacking mission to help advance the story along and learn more about the ever-thickening plot. A hacking mission could be composed of a riddle, finding a QR code, or even solving an AR puzzle!

This experience will be free to play on Sam.iam.art/hack from August 20th - October 4th. Learn more: sam.iam.art/hack

This Experience is help funded by Sam.iam.art Experience Supporters. These are individuals who donate $20 to receive a collectible Experience lanyard for The Grid Hack. On the back of this lanyard will be a QR that will launch The Grid Hack: Legacy Edition. A fully offline, playable version at home! The experience won't last forever, but becoming an Experience Supporter will always help you relive it. Full details are available at sam.iam.art/support

Sam.iam.art is a collective of independent artists creating boundary-pushing narrative experiences for all! Founded by Samuel Arencibia its goal is to produce 2 experiences for everyone to enjoy each year. Pushing the boundaries of where and how you access experiences and the different forms it can create. Sam.iam.art also works as a consultant for businesses trying to find new ways to immerse their consumers in their brand.

The Grid Hack was written and produced by Samuel Arencibia. Character Design was by Landon Lee. With help from Shannon Bagoly & John Fantell. For a full list of credits visit: sam.iam.art/hack

Samuel Arencibia is the lead creative vision behind both Sam.iam.art and The Grid Hack. A New Jersey born now queens resident he spends most nights working on sam.iam.art and the experiences for the future. He wrote both the script and programmed most of the website for The Grid Hack. Since a young age, he's created things for people to attend, from haunted houses to skits in his backyard. Going to college at Syracuse University for Stage Management he affirmed his love of the arts and the business side. Once out of school he honed his craft, and is now ready to present his first full-scale experience to the public of New York City! '