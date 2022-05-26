Emit Theatre Presents LA CANCIÃ“N EN LA TORMENTA, A Bilingual Interactive Play For Young Audiences

Emit Theatre will present LA CANCIÃ“N EN LA TORMENTA, an interactive original performance for young audiences and families, directed by JosÃ© Noel. The pop up performance of La CanciÃ³n en la Tormenta will run at 11am on Saturday, June 11 and is hosted at Lola & Tots at 1109 Fulton St. in Brooklyn. The performance is free but reservations are required and can be made online at www.emittheatre.org.



Audiences will be whisked away to El Yunque rainforest in Puerto Rico to help the tiny but mighty CoquÃ­ frog save the home she loves. Coqui's home has been destroyed after the god JuracÃ¡n has become upset and caused a wild storm to ravage the rainforest! This interactive quest is infused with Spanish language as well as Puerto Rican music and mythology. Children will learn important lessons about taking care of their environment and their feelings.



All of Emit Theatre's productions are built to be engaging for multiple ages and abilities and allow audiences to experience plays in their own ways. All audience members are encouraged to become active participants in the story. Fun for everyone, crafted for ages 4-9. Run time is approximately 45 minutes.



For questions about accessibility and accommodations, please reach out to info@emittheatre.org. This is an indoor performance. Masks for adults and children over 2 are highly encouraged. The performance space will have an air purifier and the front door propped open for ventilation. All actors are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Please note that the bathrooms in the performance space are not wheelchair accessible. Please email if you would like us to coordinate access to an accessible bathroom. For more information on accessibility visit www.emittheatre.org/accessibility.



The cast features Sindy Isabel Castro (The Neighbors - Los Vecinos - Las Vecinas, Jugando N Play) and J.F. Seary (Of Mothers and Men, Black Latina Movement Productions). The production team includes Kristin Dwyer (Stage Manager), Krystal Brenes (Assistant Stage Manager), as well as original puppets created by Ashil Lee and JosÃ© Noel.



La CanciÃ³n en la Tormenta is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.



Emit Theatre is dedicated to inclusive learning through the arts, placing artists and audiences side by side to provide one-of-a-kind opportunities for wonder and discovery. Emit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interactive educational theatre company committed to sharing high-quality arts experiences with diverse young audiences in non-traditional settings and unique, ADA compliant spaces. By crafting portable productions lifted from Shakespearean texts as well as innovative new works, we invite each audience member to approach our immersive productions from their own curiosity. https://www.emittheatre.org