Coney Island Circus Sideshow to Return After Pandemic Hiatus

The Sideshows by the Seashore theater is open to full capacity with no restrictions.

Jun. 22, 2021  
After a year hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the World Famous, Family Friendly, Coney Island Circus Sideshow will returns to the shores of Coney Island, Fridays through Sundays, effective immediately!

Sideshows by the Seashore is the last permanently housed theatre in the USA, where you can experience the thrill of a traditional ten-in-one circus sideshow. They're here, they're real and they're alive! Freaks, wonders and human curiosities! Acts include: The Sword Swallower, The Fire Eater, The Human Blockhead and more!

The Sideshow is conveniently located at the world famous Coney Island amusement zone. The ten-in-one circus sideshow is another Coney Island gift to culture, along with other Brooklyn beach inventions like the hot dog and the roller coaster. Established by Coney Island USA in 1985, where else would you find the world's first professional non-profit theatre dedicated to keeping alive the American sideshow?

The Sideshow runs continuously, Fridays through Sundays, from 1pm-7pm (last ticket sold at 7pm). Tickets are $12 adults, $8 kids (under 12), at the door.

Please Note: The Sideshows by the Seashore theater is open to full capacity with no restrictions. Masks will be optional for ticket holders and will be provided by Coney Island USA, to those who ask.

The Sideshow is located at:

Coney Island USA
1208 Surf Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11224

For further info visit: https://www.coneyisland.com


