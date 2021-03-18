Calamity Chang and Thirsty Girl Present THE NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE EXTRAVAGANZA

In lieu of the lingering Covid-19 Pandemic, the 8th Annual Asian Burlesque LIVE Festival has been postponed until the fall, in the meantime Calamity Chang & Thirsty Girl Productions bring you The New York Asian Burlesque Extravaganza, virtual show on Wednesday April 21st (Calamity Chang's Birthday!) at 8pm EST on zoom!

Featured performers include; Frankie Fictitious (San Francisco), Damian Dragon (NYC), Wang Newton (NYC/LA), Flower Bomb (Korea), Phoenix A'blaze (San Diego), Madame Wasabi (France), Misty Lotus (Switzerland), Chloe the Cocaine (Australia) Adam Rei Siegel (NYC) & hosted by Calamity Chang (NYC) with DJ Bella (Vancouver)!

Following the show, please join us for a live Q & A post show with select performers.

A portion of the profits will be donated to National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.

NAPAWF focuses on building power with AAPI women and girls to influence critical decisions that affect their lives, families and communities through reproductive justice. www.napawf.org

Learn more at www.asianburlesquefest.com