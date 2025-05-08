Brooklyn Bridge Park Unveils 2025 Season Lineup Featuring More Than 50 Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​Brooklyn Bridge Park has unveiled its 2025 Summer Programming Calendar, featuring over 50 free and low-cost events from May through October that bring arts, culture, fitness, film, and family fun to the New York City waterfront. The announcement coincides with Brooklyn Bridge Park's 15th anniversary as one of the city's most iconic public spaces.

Kicking off with the Kite Festival on May 17, the season also marks the 25th anniversary of Movies With A View, Brooklyn's signature outdoor film series that brings New Yorkers together under the stars on Thursday nights in July and August.

“This amazing line-up, from opera and public art to exercise and educational programs, reflects everything that makes Brooklyn Bridge Park so special,” said Eric Landau, President of Brooklyn Bridge Park. “Fifteen years ago, we reimagined this waterfront for the public and today we're proud to welcome millions of visitors to make memories, enjoy the arts, and experience summer like nowhere else in the city.”

2025 SUMMER PROGRAMMING CALENDAR

ARTS & CULTURE

Kite Festival – Saturday, May 17 at Pier 5

Celebrate the start of the season with live music, arts, crafts, and activities from community partners, lawn games, and kite flying against the Manhattan skyline.

DanceAfrica Community Class – Saturday, May 24 at Pier 6, Liberty Lawn

Fun-filled outdoor workshop led by BAM teaching artist Dánice Jones, teaching rhythms and movement from the African Diaspora.

American Ballet Theatre Family Workshop – Saturday, May 31, Pier 6 Liberty Lawn

An interactive workshop designed for children ages 4-12, including a ballet warm-up and teaching a short excerpt from their repertoire.

Sounds at Sunset – Friday evening concerts throughout summer

Freelance Band – June 13 (electronic fusion, jazz, progressive R&B and alt rock)

Revive Big Band Show – July 11 (fusion of jazz, hip-hop, R&B)

Brooklyn Americana – July 25 (curated selection of festival performers)

Reinaldo De Jesus Band – August 8 (Latin Jazz quartet)

Bargemusic

Weekly free chamber music concerts at the Brooklyn Bridge Park Boathouse throughout the season

Metropolitan Opera – Saturday, June 14 at Pier 1, Harbor View Lawn

Stars of the Metropolitan Opera perform as part of the SummerStage series

Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra: Parisian Nocturne – Friday, June 27

Evening of French classical music by Ravel, Saint-Saëns, Debussy and Berlioz

Big Summer Get Down Dance Parties:

Pride Twirl – Saturday, June 14 (celebration of Brooklyn Pride with Papi Juice and Friends)

Big Family Get Down – Tuesday, June 17 (ticketed waterfront bash supporting Brooklyn Bridge Park)

Love Saves the Day! – Saturday, July 19 (A Tribute to David Mancuso)

August GetDown – Saturday, August 16 (with special guest to be announced)

Climate Sing - First Tracks – Saturday, August 9

Premiere of two brand-new songs celebrating planet earth by artists Amanda Cooper, Lisa D'Amour, Katie Pearl, Jonathan McCrory, and Niegel Smith.

Hindu Lamp Ceremony – Saturday, August 16

Traditional Hindu Aarti ceremony performed by dance artist and educator Aelushi Mistry.

Walt Whitman's Song of Myself – Saturday, September 13

Marathon reading of Whitman's celebrated poem, led by The Walt Whitman Initiative.

Harvest Festival – Saturday, October 18

All-day family friendly celebration with live music, arts and crafts, storytelling, lawn games and signature pumpkin patch.

Movies with a View

Celebrating its 25th season, Movies With A View returns to present free outdoor films on Thursday evenings at Pier 1, Harbor View Lawn:

July 10, 17, 24, 31

August 7, 14, 21, 28

Theme: "Women In Hollywood" – film titles to be released by early June.

FITNESS AND RECREATION

Waterfront Workouts (May-September):

Zumba with Dodge YMCA – Monday evenings

Sunset Yoga with Abhaya Yoga – Tuesday evenings

Amp'd with Chelsea Piers Fitness – Wednesday evenings

Pilates with Dodge YMCA – Sunday mornings

Pace Runs Juneteenth 5K (Ticketed) – Saturday, June 21

Partnership with Pace Runs and 100Spokes in celebration of Juneteenth.

Free Public Kayaking – May 28 through August at Pier 4 Beach:

Wednesday and Thursday evenings (5:00 PM-7:00 PM)

Saturdays (10:00 AM-4:00 PM)

Family days on Sundays (12:00 PM-3:30 PM)

Extended Saturday sessions through September

Youth Kayak Program – For school and camp groups (ages 11-18)

Sports Leagues and Clinics:

Adult volleyball leagues (May through October)

Soccer leagues for youth (grades 1-6) and adults (Youth - Spring and Fall, Adult - Spring, Summer, Fall)

Free Youth Basketball Clinics with King Hoops (Tuesday evenings in June and July for kids aged 7-17)



PUBLIC ART

The Stories of Us – April 26-May 26 at Emily Warren Roebling Plaza

Sculptures from 15 artists exploring shared past, present, and future.

Torkwase Dyson's Akua – May 6-March 8, 2026 at Pier 1, Bridge View Lawn

A large, open pavilion with an immersive multi-channel soundscape presented by Public Art Fund.

Photoville Festival – June 7-22 at Emily Warren Roebling Plaza

Photography exhibits displayed in shipping containers, with artist-led walking tours and workshops.

Dreaming With the Archives – June 19-August 30, parkwide

Augmented reality art experience by Kinfolk Tech Foundation celebrating Juneteenth, with guided tours on Tuesdays and Sundays through August.

TOURS

Waterfront Walks – May through October

Free docent-led tours offered twice monthly on Sunday mornings and Tuesday evenings, exploring the history of the Brooklyn waterfront, the Park's sustainable design, and its development.

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

Community Science Fishing – June 28, July 19, August 16, September 5, October 3 at Pier 5

Learn catch-and-release fishing basics from expert anglers; equipment provided for all ages.

Community Science Seining – May 20, June 7, July 12, August 2, September 20 at Pier 4 Beach

Discover the East River's biodiversity as staff use a seine net to humanely catch-and-release marine life.

Environmental Education Center Open Hours:

Thursdays and Fridays (3:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Saturdays (1:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Ed Center Birthday – Saturday, September 13

Celebration of the Education Center's tenth anniversary with special activities and crafts.

TIDES Program – Spring, summer, and fall

Teen program for those interested in ecology and sustainability through hands-on projects while earning community service hours.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Green Team – Assist horticultural staff with gardening and landscape work

Coastal Cleanup – Help keep the Park's shoreline clean, beautiful, and healthy

Additional opportunities include supporting staff at public events, aiding the education team, volunteer photography/videography, and more.

BENEFIT EVENTS

Brooklyn Black Tie Ball – Wednesday, October 8 at Pier 2

Annual fundraising gala celebrating 15 years of Brooklyn Bridge Park, set against the stunning Brooklyn waterfront.

About Brooklyn Bridge Park

Brooklyn Bridge Park, one of the largest and most significant public projects to be built in New York City in a generation, has transformed a once dilapidated industrial waterfront into a vibrant and thriving 85-acre civic landscape. Brooklyn Bridge Park is designed to be both environmentally and financially sustainable, a critical element of the park's long-term sustainability. Operated as a not-for-profit controlled by the City of New York, the Brooklyn Bridge Park develops, capitally improves, and maintains the Park and is responsible for all day-to-day operations.

Comments