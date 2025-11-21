Mark Morris Dance Group's Dance for PD Names 2025-26 Bowen Award Honorees

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dance for PD, a program of Mark Morris Dance Group, has announced the 2025 recipients of the Bowen Award for Inclusive Choreography, a $10,000 annual award supporting choreographers who create new work in collaboration with and for performance by people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Now in its fifth year, the award was established in honor of choreographer and teaching artist Lucy Bowen, whose legacy of artistic innovation and community engagement has transformed dance in the Washington, DC area and across the US. The award, a natural expansion of Ms. Bowen’s role as Artistic Director of Bowen McCauley Dance for 25 years, recognizes choreographers whose practices embody the values of accessibility, inclusion, creativity, and collaboration, and is made possible by the generous support of Ms. Bowen and a community of supporters.

“This award continues Lucy’s vision of welcoming the Parkinson’s community into the creative process of dance,” said David Leventhal, Program Director of Dance for PD. “We’re thrilled to recognize two outstanding choreographers this year whose projects honor the intelligence, creativity, and artistry of people living with Parkinson’s while offering meaningful opportunities for collaboration and performance.”

2025 Award Recipients

Niamh O’Loughlin – Spell Body

Irish dance artist Niamh O’Loughlin, based in Dundee, Scotland, will collaborate with members of the Dance for Parkinson’s program at Perth Concert Hall to create Spell Body, a short dance film inspired by the poetic confessions of Isobel Gowdie, a 17th-century Scottish woman accused of witchcraft. The film will explore themes of transformation, mischief, memory, and resilience through guided improvisation, storytelling, and participant-led creative choices. Working closely with filmmaker Lucas Kao and composer David MacFarlane, O’Loughlin will shape a co-created film that foregrounds participant voices and integrates imagery from both studio and natural landscapes.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with this group for the past five years, and the depth of connection, creativity, and trust we’ve built makes this the perfect moment for a more ambitious journey together,” said O’Loughlin. “This project is designed to celebrate the imagination, humour, and generosity of the participants, and to transform their stories and voices into a shared work of art.”

John Heginbotham & New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) – ENCORE Parkinson’s Dance Project

Brooklyn-based choreographer and Dance for PD founding teacher John Heginbotham will partner with the New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) to lead the ENCORE Parkinson’s Dance Project, a multigenerational initiative bringing together participants from NOBA’s Dance for Parkinson’s Program, Senior Dance Fitness Program, and Pre-Professional Program (ages 12–18). Building on his long-standing relationship with NOBA, Heginbotham will design and set a large-scale live performance with up to 40 participants across these programs. The project will culminate in a premiere during NOBA’s Evening of DanceSpring Concert at Tulane University’s Dixon Hall in May 2026.

“I’m honored to collaborate with NOBA on a project that brings together such a wide range of participants—young students, seniors, and people with Parkinson’s,” said Heginbotham. “The ENCORE project is an opportunity to create a work that highlights the artistry and vitality of every generation, and to show how dance can connect communities across age and ability.”

About the Award

The Bowen Award for Inclusive Choreography awards up to $10,000 to choreographers for the creation and performance of new collaborative work with people living with Parkinson’s. Awardees are selected through a competitive process by an expert committee of professional choreographers and dance experts. Previous winners include Valeria Solomonoff (New York City), Robin Dekkers (Berkeley, CA), Katie Elliott (Boulder, CO), Maïté Guérin (Liège, Belgium) and Hrishikesh Pawar (Pune, India).