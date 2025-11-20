St. Vincent to Join WHAT TO WEAR at BAM; Full Company Set

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BAM has revealed the full company for What to wear with creative direction by Paul Lazar and Annie-B Parson at the BAM Harvey Theater from January 15—18, 2026.

The multi-Grammy winning musician, singer, and songwriter, St. Vincent is confirmed to join the production as a featured performer.

Principal vocalists are Sarah Frei (Soprano 1), Sophie Delphis (Soprano 2), Hai-Ting Chinn (Mezzo), and Morgan Mastrangelo (Tenor). The vocal ensemble is comprised of Weiyu Wang, Kaileigh Riess, Leilah Rosen, Kira Dills-DeSurra, Jordan Jones, and Zen Wu. The movement ensemble is devika wickremesinghe (Dance Captain), Lindy Fines, Hallie Chametzky, Lilly Lorber, Annika Mankin, Celeste Goldes, Addie Levandowski and Chloe Claudel.

For the first time in 20 years, BAM remounts What to wear; a raucous, bitingly funny post-rock opera by avant-garde theater icon Richard Foreman and celebrated composer Michael Gordon. In Foreman’s signature style, What to wear is a surreal extravaganza of operatic tableaux brought to hallucinatory life. A pageant of seductiveness gone wrong—as everyone on stage turns less and less beautiful—something more ecstatic than beauty slowly reveals its 21st-century face. With creative direction by Big Dance Theater co-founders Annie-B Parson (American Utopia, Lazarus) and Paul Lazar (We’re Gonna Die), this work shows what happens when beauty gives way to something more transcendent. A collaboration between BAM, Beth Morrison Projects, and Bang on a Can, this historic re-staging honors Foreman's trailblazing legacy and Gordon’s ceaseless musical vitality.

What to wear features set design by Richard Foreman, lighting design by Joe Levasseur, and sound design by Garth MacAleavey. Associate direction and choreography is by Lizzie DeMent, and Rebecca Miller Kratzer respectively, costume design is by E.B. Brooks, and music direction is by Alan Pierson.