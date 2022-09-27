Braata Productions Presents BRUNCH WITH BRAATA

Braata Productions announces the annual fundraising celebration Brunch with Braata will be held on October 1, 2022 from 11am-4pm at The Simpson Restaurant & Bar, 673 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NYC.

Come join the festivities and enjoy exciting ambiance, music, dancing, and lively company. Tickets are $100 and include an appetizer, brunch entree, dessert, and three hours of unlimited mimosas and rum punch. All proceeds benefit Braata Productions' arts programs and initiatives. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit braataproductions.org/brunch2022.

The menu will feature shrimp grits; chicken and waffles; curry/stew chicken; fried dumplings; yam, banana and dumpling; and rice and peas. Vegan options are available, with an appetizer and dessert sponsored by Johnny's Cheesecake. The dress code is African tribal prints.

Braata is a Jamaican colloquial term meaning 'more,' which is what this company aspires to do -- give its supporters and audiences something more at all times. Started by actor/singer Andrew Clarke in May 2009, the goal for Braata has always been to provide entertainment and education to our patrons and give voice to diverse experiences, performers, writers and directors. We aim to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling Caribbean stories and legends for generations to come. Braata is dedicated to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artistes a platform through which to showcase their work and talents. Braata seeks to define its position as one of the leading performing arts organizations in New York City. We maintain strong ties to the community and have a reputation for artistic excellence, educational innovation, and fiscal responsibility. Allowing immigrants' voices a chance for creative expression, our principle activities include theatre, music, and folk arts, in addition to education and community outreach. These activities take us on engagements outside of the 5 boroughs of NYC to Connecticut, Rochester, and Boston to name a few. Braata's goal is to rekindle an appreciation for Caribbean culture & heritage amongst Caribbeans and non-Caribbeans alike by engaging community members in New York and surrounding areas. For more information, visit braataproductions.org.