Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Braata Productions Presents BRUNCH WITH BRAATA

Come join the festivities and enjoy exciting ambiance, music, dancing, and lively company.

Register for Brooklyn News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

Braata Productions Presents BRUNCH WITH BRAATA

Braata Productions announces the annual fundraising celebration Brunch with Braata will be held on October 1, 2022 from 11am-4pm at The Simpson Restaurant & Bar, 673 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NYC.

Come join the festivities and enjoy exciting ambiance, music, dancing, and lively company. Tickets are $100 and include an appetizer, brunch entree, dessert, and three hours of unlimited mimosas and rum punch. All proceeds benefit Braata Productions' arts programs and initiatives. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit braataproductions.org/brunch2022.

The menu will feature shrimp grits; chicken and waffles; curry/stew chicken; fried dumplings; yam, banana and dumpling; and rice and peas. Vegan options are available, with an appetizer and dessert sponsored by Johnny's Cheesecake. The dress code is African tribal prints.

Braata is a Jamaican colloquial term meaning 'more,' which is what this company aspires to do -- give its supporters and audiences something more at all times. Started by actor/singer Andrew Clarke in May 2009, the goal for Braata has always been to provide entertainment and education to our patrons and give voice to diverse experiences, performers, writers and directors. We aim to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling Caribbean stories and legends for generations to come. Braata is dedicated to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artistes a platform through which to showcase their work and talents. Braata seeks to define its position as one of the leading performing arts organizations in New York City. We maintain strong ties to the community and have a reputation for artistic excellence, educational innovation, and fiscal responsibility. Allowing immigrants' voices a chance for creative expression, our principle activities include theatre, music, and folk arts, in addition to education and community outreach. These activities take us on engagements outside of the 5 boroughs of NYC to Connecticut, Rochester, and Boston to name a few. Braata's goal is to rekindle an appreciation for Caribbean culture & heritage amongst Caribbeans and non-Caribbeans alike by engaging community members in New York and surrounding areas. For more information, visit braataproductions.org.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION is Coming to Kings Theatre in March 2023DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION is Coming to Kings Theatre in March 2023
September 27, 2022

The acclaimed, record-breaking run of Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be arriving in Brooklyn on March 19, 2023.
MHG Celebrates The Hispanic Diaspora At October's Rendition Of The Food Lover's FestivalMHG Celebrates The Hispanic Diaspora At October's Rendition Of The Food Lover's Festival
September 27, 2022

​​​​​​​ MHG's treasured Thursday night festival, Uptown Night Market, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month on October 13th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. under the historic Arches of Harlem. Join us as we fiesta into the night, praising the Hispanic diaspora as well as the melting pot of cuisines, artisans, jewelers, designers, and more in attendance from cultures spanning the globe.
Bechdel Project Launches FIFE FellowshipBechdel Project Launches FIFE Fellowship
September 26, 2022

Bechdel Project, a feminist arts incubator, which awarded its year-long ROO Residency to Jeanne Dorsey in May, is launching its latest initiative, the FIFE Fellowship, and the writers that will make up the inaugural fellows.
Galli Theater Presents ILLUSION At DSK BrooklynGalli Theater Presents ILLUSION At DSK Brooklyn
September 23, 2022

Come grab a beer and enjoy the hilarious show 'Illusion' presented by Galli Theater to cool off from the hot summer! Check out the show September 29th at 7:30 pm at DSK Brooklyn (710 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217).
Project.KB Plans To Build A New Space For Creatives And Dance In BrownsvilleProject.KB Plans To Build A New Space For Creatives And Dance In Brownsville
September 23, 2022

Kristina Bermudez Creative Developments LLC, also referred to as Project.KB, was officially formed by Queens native, Founder and Artistic Director Kristina Bermudez on October 16th, 2020.