Bert Kreischer, Snail Mail, Big Thief, Mika, Cedric The Entertainer & More Announced at King's Theatre This April

Kings Theatre will present a variety of shows this April in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include Kings Theatre Historic Tours, Tom Segura: I'm Coming Everywhere - World Tour, Trixie and Katya Live, Mika, Snail Mail, Omer Adam, Big Thief, & Cedric the Entertainer. Tickets for all events are on sale now and available for purchase at https://www.kingstheatre.com/tickets/buy-tickets/.

The month will kick off on April 3rd at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) with actor/comedian/writer Tom Segura and his I'm Coming Everywhere - World Tour. On April 4th at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) Trixie and Katya Live will take the stage in Brooklyn to perform a parody homage to the classic girls' road trip buddy comedies from the 90s and 2000s to today. Singer/songwriter Mika will take the stage on April 5th at 8PM (doors 6:30PM) for the For The Rite Of Spring North America Spring 22 - Presented By Indeed.

On April 7th at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) guitarist and songwriter Snail Mail will be making a stop at Kings Theatre with support from Joy Again. Omer Adam is set to take the stage April 9th at 10PM (doors at 8:30PM) & April 10th at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM). On April 15th & 16th at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) American indie rock band Big Thief will take the stage to perform back-to-back shows. To close out the month, actor/comedian Cedric the Entertainer will perform at Kings Theatre on April 29th at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM).

Kings Theatre is continuing to offer a behind the scenes look at the theatre with the Kings Theatre Historic Tours on April 2nd & April 23rd at 1PM, a 75-minute tour to discover historical and architectural highlights from knowledgeable tour guides.

