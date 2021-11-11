Bang On A Can All-Stars On Tour In Berlin

Bang on a Can announces its upcoming livestreams and on-demand programming, all streaming at live.bangonacan.org. All shows are free to watch, but viewers are encouraged to consider purchasing a ticket to help support the performers and commissioned composers.

In C: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12pm ET, livestreamed at live.bangonacan.org

On December 10-12, 2021 at radialsystem Berlin, the Bang on a Can All-Stars will give their first performances abroad since the pandemic. Celebrated German dance company Sasha Waltz & Guests present their latest work, In C, for the first time with live music, performed by the Bang on a Can All-Stars. In C is a brand new dynamic dance work based on Terry Riley's revolutionary and open composition by the same name. Sasha Waltz and her dancers developed choreographic material that mirrors the variable structure of the original score and therefore always leaves room for new variants.

Sasha Waltz explains her vision for the project: "The score of In C consists of fifty-three musical phrases and reads like stage directions for musicians. The thought of translating these detailed instructions into dance through a choreographic exploration of the music appealed to me. The result is an experimental system of fifty-three movement phrases for a structured improvisation with clear rules and laws. The length of the piece remains variable, as does the number of musicians and dancers."

This premiere with live music follows the company's online premiere of In C on a livestream in March 2021, set to the Bang on a Can All-Stars' 2001 recording of the work.

139 Performances from Eight Online Marathons Now Available On-Demand at live.bangonacan.org

Between May 2020 and June 2021, Bang on a Can presented eight Online Bang on a Can Marathons featuring 70 world premiere commissions and dozens more exclusive, unique performances from today's most brilliant players and makers, plus conversations with the artists hosted by Bang on a Can co-founders Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe. Bang on a Can has recently released 139 performances and conversations in one place, available to watch on-demand.

Some highlights include performances by legends such as Meredith Monk, Roscoe Mitchell, Rhiannon Giddens live from Ireland, Terry Riley live from Japan; solo sonic adventures featuring pianists Vijay Iyer, Conrad Tao, Lara Downs and Tyshawn Sorey, guitarist-composers Bill Frisell and Nels Cline, flautist-composers Nathalie Joachim and Nicole Mitchell, bassoon extraordinaries Rebekah Heller, Maya Stone, and Dana Jessen; vocalists Anthony Roth Costanzo and Pamela Z; plus multiple world premiere performances by each of the Bang on a Can All-Stars as soloists and 100+ others. A full list of the Pandemic solo commissions by composer can be found here: https://live.bangonacan.org/premieres-commissions

First Fridays with Robert Black Monthly Concert Series Continues, livestreamed at live.bangonacan.org

First Fridays with Robert Black began in October 2020 as a monthly series of virtual mini-concerts presented by Bang on a Can. The concerts feature brand new, recently new, and kind of new music for solo double bass - streaming from Bang on a Can All-Star Robert Black's home studio in Hartford, Connecticut, at 12pm ET. The performance is designed to fit any time and place - whether it's with morning coffee in Los Angeles, lunch in New York, happy hour in Paris, or a late supper in Tashkent.