Bad Trip Storytelling Show to Return To The Tiny Cupboard This Thursday

This week's show will be its 8th ever live in person show.

Aug. 16, 2021  

The only comedy show that encourages heckling is returning back to the Tiny Cupboard this Thursday 8/19 at 8:30pm. Joey Rinaldi first started this show on Twitch and Zoom when the Pandemic first started. Finally in June 2021 earlier this summer, Joey made it a live in person show. This week's show will be its 8th ever live in person show. What makes Bad Trip different from any other storytelling comedy show is that the audience participation plays a major role in it.

After every performance Joey and the previous storyteller curate a Q&A with the audience where they can ask them any questions about the story they just heard. This always leads to more laughs and fun developments on the stories. There's also trivia throughout the night about the stories, where the audience can win free beers and white claws. All the info for this week's show is below:

THEME - Drinking Stories

WHEN - Thursday August 19th

TIME - 8:30pm

WHERE - The Tiny Cupboard

ADDRESS - 10 Cooper Street, Brooklyn, NY

DRINKS - BYOB

TIX - $5

TIX LINKS - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bad-trip-storytelling-show-drinking-stories-tickets-166107529091


