BAM Seeks Local “Beachgoers” (and At Least One Dog) for SUN & SEA

BAM is hiring a diverse cast of community members to perform as beachgoers in the Venice Biennale-winning opera, Sun & Sea, at the BAM Fisher (Fishman Space) from September 15-26, 2021. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offers locals a chance to join in a unique collective experience while highlighting the multi-faceted cultural vibrancy that defines New York City.

Local community members of any age (at least 12 years old), gender, ability, racial and ethnic background, and body type are encouraged to apply.

No performance experience is necessary, however, participants must be available for all performances and one dress rehearsal (September 14-19 and 22-26). Beachgoers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

For the opera, the theater will be transformed into a beach using twenty-five tons of sand. Beachgoers hired by BAM will immerse themselves in this environment and behave as if they are at the beach while 13 intermingling vocalists explore climate change through multiple musical narratives. You will be asked to wear your own swimsuit or other beachwear as your costume.



Anyone interested in joining the cast of beachgoers, please complete and submit this form no later than Tuesday, August 31.