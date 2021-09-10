Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

?!: New Works Festival is Running Now At The Brick Theater

The festival is running now through September 25 live and in person at The Brick Theater in Brooklyn, NY.

The Brick gratefully returns to regular programming with ?!:New Works, an action-packed, split bill theater festival presenting New York artists doing their most potentially brilliant or disastrous work, back for its fifth year of programming. The festival is running now through September 25 live and in person at The Brick Theater in Brooklyn, NY.

The spiritual successor to The Exponential Festival, ?!:New Works features a veritable slew of experiment(al)(ing) artists from a variety of disciplines presenting brand new work. Working it out. With each other. With you. All within a few weeks.

?!:New Works is as resilient as it is unpredictable and this year's lineup has many artists participating for the very first time. Come discover the vanguard of NYC experimental theater and meet these works in their infancy.

Full details at bricktheater.com


