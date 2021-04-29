World Premiere of Reimagined FIREBIRD to be Presented by Abilities Dance

Abilities Dance will present the world premiere of a reimagined "Firebird" ballet streaming live from the Wimberly Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston, MA, May 14-15, 2021. This production celebrates the diversity of human movement by bringing attention to disability culture as well as the various cultures and identities of the members of the company. Directed and choreographed by Abilities Dance Founder/Executive & Artistic Director Ellice Patterson with a completely new score composed by Director of Music Andrew Choe, the movement and music take into consideration the various identities of the dancers, meticulously crafted to accentuate the movements of all dancers of diverse identities within and outside of the disability community. This inclusive ballet redefines antiquated views around dance, showcasing the talents of a diverse, passionate company of performers.

Disabled and nondisabled artists from across the country will infuse their artistry into this innovative ballet. To maximize accessibility, audio descriptions will be provided (for blind/low-vision audiences), and captions and ASL interpretations will be provided (for deaf/hard of hearing audiences). These will take a narrative form which complement the music.

Abilities Dance Founder/Executive & Artistic Director and choreographer of "Firebird" Ellice Patterson says, "Art has always influenced culture and various social justice movements. Through creating a ballet meant to include all through a disability justice lens, we hope this can influence our community to support intersectional disability justice and dismantle the various inequities we face. "

General admission tickets are $35. VIP tickets are $50 and include a general admission showing and a private pre-show conversation on May 2nd with the founder, director of music, and other artists. Free tickets are available to anyone who needs them. Tickets may be purchased at: ticketstripe.com/adbfirebird2021.

Guest artists include dancers Antoine Hunter and Zahna Simon from Urban Jazz Dance Company, California's only Black Deaf-led professional dance company. Costumes by Laura Brody are designed for humans and mobility aids. Set designs by Janie Howland and Wooden Kiwi feature Boston landmarks. Lighting designs by Aja Jackson, and costumes by Laura Brody.

Cast and Artistic Team

Ellice Patterson, Founder/ Executive and Artistic Director and Choreographer, Firebird

Andrew Choe, Composer

Antoine Hunter, Lead Prince

Zahna Simon, Lead Princess

Louisa Mann, Evil Queen

Corps Company: Lauren Sava, Jamie Desser, Leslie Taub, Drew Genova, Bradford Chin

Janie Howland, Set Design

Aja Jackson, Lighting Designer

Laura Brody, Costume Design

Sho Grant and Sharon Mendes, ASL Interpreters

Amber Pearcy, Audio Descriptions Editor

