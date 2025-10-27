White Snake Projects to Present LET'S CELEBRATE Opera Vignette Series In Boston

White Snake Projects will host the third installment of Let's Celebrate!, an annual performance presenting brand-new 20-minute operas that celebrate the diversity of Boston's community. The rhythms, melodies and stories of cultures from across the globe comes alive January 10-11, 2026, at the South End's BCA Plaza Theatre. Performed by four of Boston's leading opera singers, this special event showcases an array of multicultural festivities and traditions through music - from Mexico's Black Christ at Chalma, and Uzbekistan's Navruz, a national holiday celebrating the new year and new life, to Spain's La Tomatina, a tomato throwing festival.



"We invite audiences to learn about different cultures and their respective rites and celebrations through the universal medium of music," says Cerise Lim Jacobs, Founder/Artistic Director of White Snake Projects. "Music has always been a bridge between cultures. Through these performances, we celebrate the shared humanity behind every sound and story that connect us all."



Dancing in Chalma celebrates one of the most important festivals of Mexico: The Black Christ. With music by world-renowned Mexican composer Felipe Perez Santiago, Dancing in Chalma transports listeners to the Mexican town of Chalma where people make their pilgrimages to the reputed miracle-worker shrine, the Black Christ of Chalma.



Thirty Angels is a musical celebration of Navruz, the Uzbek and Persian New Year. Composed and written by Uzbekistan-native composer, Liliya Ugay (carrying Korean and Tatar ethnic heritage), Thirty Angels tells the fictional story of a young child in an Uzbek village who learns the meaning of the centuries-old tradition of preparing Sumalak, a celebratory food of germinated wheat, flour, cottonseed oil and water symbolizing community, friendship, and good luck. For generations of Uzbeks, Navruz has been a source of renewal, hope, and joy.



Requiem Tomatina celebrates the largest food fight in the world, the heart-stopping La Tomatina Festival held every year in a town near Valencia, Spain. Acclaimed director/choreographer/librettist John de los Santos and composer Tony Solitro join forces to share the wild, unusual, and very saucy spectacle of their homeland that brings together thousands in the streets squashing and throwing tomatoes at each other producing a sea of red.