Wheelock Family Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season

WFT@BU has announced their 2022/23 season! This season, there is something for everyone, as WFT@BU dives into a season of literary classics, Roald Dahl's Matilda, The Musical, Make Way for Ducklings (World Premiere in Partnership with Adventure Theatre) and Bud, Not Buddy.

Through the lens of youth-led storytellers, audience members will be transformed to a magical realm of curiosity, strength and hope. Matilda shows us the power of imagination and perseverance. The Ducklings bring us on a journey of new beginnings through a series of Boston city landmarks. Bud takes the audience on a quest for family, finding the beauty of jazz music along the way. "All of these stories celebrate the power of youth voices to make change in the world - and they're all full of heart and lots of fun!", says Artistic Director, Emily Ranii. WFT@BU is thrilled to continue the legacy of intergenerational theatre through these three productions this season.

WFT@BU will welcome an award-winning creative team and production members from the forefront of the Boston theater scene, including Dawn Simmons, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the Front Porch Arts Collective (Director, Bud, Not Buddy), David Coleman, award-winning teacher and pianist (Music Director, Matilda), Larry Sousa, choreographer of Broadway bound Merrily We Roll Along (Choreographer, Roald Dahl's Matilda, the Musical), Jon Golberg (Music Director, Make Way for Ducklings) and Joy Clark (Choreographer, Make Way for Ducklings). Audiences will be delighted to see a passionate group of actors, including, Boston favorites, Kira Troilo (Ms. Honey, Roald Dahl's Matilda, the Musical), Aimee Doherty (Mrs. Wormwood, Roald Dahl's Matilda, the Musical), Anthony Pires, Jr. (Mr. Wormwood, Roald Dahl's Matilda, the Musical) and announcing Sky Fuller as Matilda! Stay tuned for many more to come!

This season, WFT@BU will continue to provide a shared experience of theater-going for all generations and continue to provide professional, accessible theatre for all. "WFT@BU creates iconic professional productions that celebrate both the adult and youth acting community and bring joy to thousands with each show they do", says Matilda Music Director, David Coleman. "I love that WFT@BU brings multigenerational and multicultural theater to a diverse audience", says Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda. Join WFT@BU for an unforgettable experience.

WHEELOCK FAMILY THEATRE'S 22/23 SEASON:

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA, THE MUSICAL

October 21 - November 20, 2022

Recommended for ages 6+.

Building on its innovative productions of Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach and Willy Wonka, WFT@BU will open its 2022/2023 season in the fall of 2022 with more Roald Dahl magic in the smash hit musical, Matilda. Young or old, every audience member will fall in love with Matilda's rebellious nature and pure heart. It seems like the world is out to get Matilda. Her mother values looks over books, her father wishes she was a boy, and the principal of her school thinks children are maggots. So, Matilda puts her superpower mind to work and inspires her classmates and even her teacher, Miss Honey, to stick up for themselves and change the narrative of their stories. Matilda is known for her spunk, curiosity and passion - and WFT's Matilda, Sky Fuller encompasses all three. Audiences will love this production helmed by nine year-old, Fuller, who knows, "even if you're little you can do a lot". Directed by WFT@BU Artistic Director, Emily Ranii, Music Directed by David Coleman, and Choreographed by Larry Sousa, Matilda will have audiences falling in love with this energetic, magical and passionate production. "It's the theme of dreams, imagination, haunting pasts and futures yet to be realized that make Matilda magical", says Music Director, David Coleman. Experience the magic this fall.

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS

February 17 - March 12, 2023

Recommended for all ages.

Never before seen on a Boston stage, this World Premiere in partnership with Adventure Theatre will soar into the hearts of every Bostonian. Co-commissioned by Wheelock Family Theatre and Adventure Theatre in Glen Echo, Maryland and adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt, Sandra Eskin, and William Yanesh, this new musical adaptation of Robert McCloskey's Make Way for Ducklings follows the Mallard family from one Boston historic landmark to another on their quest to find the perfect home before their ducklings are born. When the ducklings begin to explore the world around them, the challenges of parenthood in the busy Boston environment create a fun bit of family drama. A classic story for all ages, this world premiere musical celebrates family, Boston, children and the beings who make an unfamiliar place a home. Directed by WFT@BU Artistic Director Emily Ranii, Music Directed by Jon Goldberg, and Choreographed by Joy Clark. "The songs are one bop after another and Boston audiences will particularly get a kick out of all of the local references!" says Director, Emily Ranii.

BUD, NOT BUDDY

April 14 - May 14, 2023

Recommended for ages 8+.

Finally, Bud, Not Buddy will make its triumphant debut in the spring of 2023 after having been postponed in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic. WFT@BU is also delighted to announce that Dawn Simmons, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the Front Porch Arts Collective, will direct Bud, Not Buddy as originally planned. Based on the Coretta Scott King award-winning novel by Christopher Paul Curtis, Bud, Not Buddy, follows the tale of a 10-year-old Bud Caldwell, an orphan on the quest to find his father. Bud's journey sets him on the trail of a jazz band, known as "Herman E. Calloway and the Dusky Devastators of the Depression." Believing his father is part of the band, Bud goes on an adventure to attend a performance and meet his family. "Bud, Not Buddy is a charming, imaginative, and sophisticated adventure. It's a bittersweet journey of resilience and perspective that shows us how to find joy when there shouldn't be any to be found. And who couldn't use a little help in shifting perspective and finding joy?" says Director, Dawn Simmons.

WHERE:

Wheelock Family Theatre

180 Riverway, Boston MA 02215

TICKETS:

Season subscriptions are now available at wheelockfamilytheatre.org or at (617)353-3001.

Single tickets will be available on September 6, 2022.

Patrons are encouraged to sign up for WFT@BU's email list and visit wheelockfamilytheatre.org to stay up to date on events.