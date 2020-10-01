WAM Theatre Announces Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY will be available online November 19-22.

Producing Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven, Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston, and the WAM Theatre team today announced the cast for the second digital production of their re-imagined fall season- the wickedly funny satire THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa Fasthorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation), directed by Kingston. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY will be available online November 19-22. Tickets go on sale on October 7 at wamtheatre.com.

In this fast-paced satire, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions, as a troupe of white Liberal teaching artists scramble to devise a grade school theatre performance that somehow manages to celebrate Turkey Day, while also honoring Native American Heritage Month.

"Comedic acting requires both thoughtful precision and brave leaps of the imagination," shared Kingston. "WAM is very excited to be working with this ensemble of smart and talented actors. Additionally, they all have experience in education, so they inherently understand the damaging foibles of the well-intentioned teacher that this play satirizes so brilliantly."

The cast features: Carissa Marie Dagenais (Silverthorne Theater's Pride@Prejudice) as Alicia, Molly Parker Myers (Bridge Street Theatre's The Moors and Redwood Curtain) as Logan, Rylan Morsbach (WAM's The Old Mezzo and Fresh Takes Readings of Photograph 51 and Blue Stockings) as Caden, and Tom Truss (Liz Lerman/Dance Exchange) as Jaxton. For more information on THE THANKSGIVING PLAY cast visit their full bios here.

FastHorse further explains the place of comedy in activist theatre saying: "Laughter gives us energy. Laughter gives us more time. It actually adds time to your life, so I'm giving you information AND I'm giving you more time to change the world."

WAM Theatre is thrilled to be presenting this dynamic ensemble cast in a digital production that will also include illustrations by Katari L. Wilson (Sicangu Lakota Nation). "A talented emerging artist, Katari has the ability to take ideas and concepts and create images that tell multiple stories at once. She has been a joy to work with" says Kingston.

"WAM is humbled to close our re-imagined fall 2020 season with this resonant story." said WAM Producing Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven. " We imagine that, like many of us at WAM experienced when reading it, our white audience members will recognize themselves in this play. You will very likely cringe as you laugh! This comedy affirms the very serious and necessary work white people are, hopefully, all doing of examining the harmful, and sometimes traumatic, consequences of our good intentions."

In addition to FastHorse, Kingston, and Wilson, the creative team includes stage manager Hope Rose Kelly and production designer Juliana von Haubrich, both of whom have long affiliations with WAM.

Tickets for THE THANKSGIVING PLAY running November 19-22, go on sale Wednesday, October 7.

WAM's digital production of ROE has a limited 4 day run and opens October 17th, get your tickets today. For more information about ROE or THE THANKSGIVING PLAY or WAM Theatre's other 2020 programs please visit www.WAMTheatre.com.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

by Larissa Fasthorse (she/her)

Online November 19-22, 2020

Cast:

Carissa Marie Dagenais (she/her) - Alicia

Molly Parker Myers (she/her) - Logan

Rylan Morsbach (he/him) - Caden

Tom Truss (he/him) - Jaxton

Creative Team:

Hope Rose Kelly (she/her) - Stage Manager

Juliana von Haubrich (she/her) - Scenic Design & Production Management

Katari L. Wilson (she/her) - Illustrator

Talya Kingston (she/her) - Director

TICKET INFO



Tickets for THE THANKSGIVING PLAY go on sale Wednesday, October 7 on wamtheatre.com

For more information on THE THANKSGIVING PLAY visit:

https://www.wamtheatre.com/showsandevents/the-thanksgiving-play/

