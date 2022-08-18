Vocal Powerhouse Hayley Jane Will Perform at Club Passim in September

Singer-songwriter Hayley Jane (Yes Darling; Hayley Jane and the Primates) showcases her raw and emotional vocals at Club Passim in Harvard Square. Her diverse sound with clever, over-the-top lyrics and Vaudevillian-style storytelling guarantees a unique performance during the Wednesday, September 7 show. Singer-songwriter Frank Morey opens. Tickets are on now at clubpassim.org.

Now based in California, Hayley Jane pulls inspiration from a variety of styles, including 60s and 70s rock and pop, musical theater, folk, blues, soul, psychedelic, funk, and bluegrass. Her ability to captivate the audience with her performances is what makes her stand out from other artists. When on stage, Jane's explosive and theatrical energy reawakens the crowd - encouraging them to express their wild, charismatic side.

Jane's newest solo album "Late Bloom" (2021) taps into her vulnerable, honest, and playful side of herself. "Late Bloom" is available to stream and download on Spotify.

Lowell, MA native singer-songwriter Frank Morey will open for Hayley Jane.

Hayley Jane will perform at Club Passim on Wednesday, September 07 at 8:00 PM. Doors open at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $18 and can be purchased at clubpassim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show and are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.