VIDEO: First Look at WAITING FOR GODOT at Barrington Stage Company

Waiting for Godot stars Mark H. Dold, Christopher Innvar, Kevin Isola, and Max Wolkowitz.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Barrington Stage Company is presenting Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot through September 4, 2022 on the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street). The production of one of the great absurdist plays of the 20th century is directed by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco (BSC: Sister Sorry; A Doll's House, Part 2; Breaking the Code).

Get a first look at the production below!



Heading up the cast is BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold (BSC: Freud's Last Session, Harry Clarke; Broadway: The Inheritance) as Vladimir, BSC Associate Artist Christopher Innvar (BSC: A Doll's House, Part 2, The Importance of Being Earnest; Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) as Pozzo, Kevin Isola (Broadway: Brooklyn Boy; TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Equalizer") as Estragon and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent at Arena Stage, The Chosen at Long Wharf Theatre) as Lucky.

Vladimir (Dold) and Estragon (Isola) wait on a deserted country road to meet a person named Godot. Killing time with hat tricks and half-remembered stories, they dawdle through one of the greatest dramas of the 20th century. In Beckett's absurd, anarchic world, life is vaudeville and tragedy, philosophy and confusion, all seamlessly woven together with the playwright's masterful blend of poetry and humor.





